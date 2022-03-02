Your daily planner: Wednesday, March 2

Good morning! Lucie here with your overview of another Wednesday in Johnson County.
Forecast: 🥵 High: 81. Low: 40. You read that right: it’s going to feel almost like summer today. Also, sunny with winds from 6 to 14 mph.
Public agenda
- Overland Park’s Community Development Committee meets at 7 p.m. tonight. The committee will review a plan for a new $200,000 art installation at the Overland Park Arboretum & Botanical Gardens.
- Mission’s Community Development Committee also meets tonight at 6:30 pm. Noteworthy items on the agenda include an overview of a preliminary development plan for a new apartment complex on 51st Street and a $1.58 million contract for a citywide street preservation project.
Noteworthy
- Overland Park’s Chamber of Commerce has announced the eight businesses who will receive recognition for their contributions economic growth in Overland Park. Former mayor Carl Gerlach will also receive a leadership award for his time as the city’s mayor and as a member of the city council. The award winners will be recognized at tomorrow’s Honors Lunch.
- KDOT named Olathe as one of the cities across Kansas set to receive funding for aviation projects through the Kansas Airport Improvement Program. The city has been awarded a total of $28,000 for pavement maintenance materials $378,000 for consolidation of airfield electrical service equipment into one electrical vault.
- Overland Park has been named eighth of the top 10 happiest cities in the United States, according to Wallethub. The ranking was determined with a range of metrics, such as employment levels and divorce rates. [Fox 4]
