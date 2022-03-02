Your daily planner: Wednesday, March 2

Good morning! Lucie here with your overview of another Wednesday in Johnson County.

Forecast: 🥵 High: 81. Low: 40. You read that right: it’s going to feel almost like summer today. Also, sunny with winds from 6 to 14 mph.

Public agenda

meets at 7 p.m. tonight. The committee will review a plan for a new $200,000 art installation at the Overland Park Arboretum & Botanical Gardens. Mission’s Community Development Committee also meets tonight at 6:30 pm. Noteworthy items on the agenda include an overview of a preliminary development plan for a new apartment complex on 51st Street and a $1.58 million contract for a citywide street preservation project.

