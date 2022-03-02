Shawnee Mission to spend $1.1M for asphalt, concrete upgrades at these 9 facilities

The Shawnee Mission school board on Monday approved a $1.1 million expenditure for asphalt and concrete upgrades at nine district buildings.

Why it matters: Shawnee Mission keeps schools and other district facilities on rotation for asphalt and concrete maintenance. The locations are chosen based on work order requests and previous district evaluations, according to board documents.

Upgrades will include complete resurfacing and new sidewalks.

The details: Kansas City -based Phillips Paving Co. is going to complete all nine projects for the district.

Work will begin on June 15 and be completed on Aug. 5 for all of the elementary schools, according to board documents.

Work on the district softball complex in Shawnee will see the most upgrades, including nearly 140,000 square feet of re-pavement. That work is set to begin on June 20 and will be completed on Oct. 28, according to board documents.

The facilities: Eight elementary schools and the district’s softball complex are all going to see asphalt and concrete upgrades this summer.

The following facilities will be impacted, as outlined in board documents: