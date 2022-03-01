Your daily planner for Tuesday, March 1

Good morning, everyone! Juliana here, welcoming you to Tuesday, March 1 in Johnson County.
Forecast: ☀️ High: 73 Low: 41 It’ll be a sunny, warm day in Johnson County. Wind gusts could reach up to 20 miles per hour.
Diversions:
- Watch K. Flay perform tonight at 7:30 p.m. at The Truman, 601 E. Truman Road. Tickets range from $20 to $43 and can be purchased online here.
- Or, take a trip out to Lawrence tonight to see The Wonder Years perform at 6:45 p.m. at The Granada, 1020 Massachusetts Street. Doors open at 6 p.m. and day-of-show tickets cost $35.
Agenda:
- Join the city of Merriam to discuss 55th Street improvements from Merriam Drive to Switzer Road. The open house meeting is from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Merriam Community Center, 6040 Slater Street.
- The city of Lenexa meets tonight at 7 p.m. at city hall, and a public hearing regarding the 87 Renner Mixed-Use Community Improvement District is on the agenda.
Noteworthy:
A couple more items of note from the area:
- Shawnee Mission bus riders will no longer be required to wear masks starting today, March 1. Superintendent Michelle Hubbard said at the Feb. 28 board of education meeting that the change to the district’s COVID-19 mitigation plan is the result of new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance.
- The deadline to apply to the pitch competition for Shawnee Mission’s Research and Development Forum is now Friday, March 4. Applications from any K-12 student can be completed and submitted online here.
