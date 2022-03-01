Your daily planner for Tuesday, March 1

Good morning, everyone! Juliana here, welcoming you to Tuesday, March 1 in Johnson County.

Forecast: ☀️ High: 73 Low: 41 It’ll be a sunny, warm day in Johnson County. Wind gusts could reach up to 20 miles per hour.

Diversions:

Watch K. Flay perform tonight at 7:30 p.m. at The Truman, 601 E. Truman Road. Tickets range from $20 to $43 and can be purchased online here.

Or, take a trip out to Lawrence tonight to see The Wonder Years perform at 6:45 p.m. at The Granada, 1020 Massachusetts Street. Doors open at 6 p.m. and day-of-show tickets cost $35.

Agenda:

Join the city of Merriam to discuss 55th Street improvements from Merriam Drive to Switzer Road. The open house meeting is from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Merriam Community Center, 6040 Slater Street.

The city of Lenexa meets tonight at 7 p.m. at city hall, and a public hearing regarding the 87 Renner Mixed-Use Community Improvement District is on the agenda.

Noteworthy:

A couple more items of note from the area: