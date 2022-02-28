Your daily planner: Monday, Feb. 28

Good morning! Leah here welcoming you to a new week in Johnson County.
Forecast: 🌤 Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
Agenda
- The Shawnee City Council meets tonight at 6 p.m. Up for discussion: Plans to purchase two properties for the Valley of Champions, a sprawling athletics complex along Johnson Drive that attracts large sports tournaments.
- The Lenexa Planning Commission meets tonight at 7 p.m. to consider preliminary plans for Vista Ridge, a mixed-use project at K-10 and Ridgeview.
- The Shawnee Mission Board of Education holds its regular meeting tonight at 6 p.m. On the docket: a number of contracts and financial agreements for next school year. See the full agenda here.
Noteworthy
- Johnson County native Jason Sudeikis won the Screen Actors Guild Award for best actor in a comedy series for ‘Ted Lasso.’ The Apple TV+ hit also took home a SAG Award for best ensemble cast in a comedy series. [Variety]
- Hundreds rallied on the Country Club Plaza last weekend in support of Ukraine during a protest of the Russian invasion. [KMBC]
- Shawnee’s new Community Engagement Task Force is asking the public to share thoughts on how to engage with the city of Shawnee. Click here to access the survey.
- City-funded grants are still available for Merriam residents and business owners who want to make property improvements, host a block party or improve the downtown, among other opportunities. More information here.
