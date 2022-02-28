  Leah Wankum  - Daily Planner

Your daily planner: Monday, Feb. 28

Ted Lasso Merriam

Jason Sudeikis took home more hardware for "Ted Lasso" Sunday night, winning the Screen Actors Guild Award for the second year in a row for best actor in a comedy series. The Apple TV+ show also won for best ensemble cast in a comedy series.

Good morning! Leah here welcoming you to a new week in Johnson County.

Forecast: 🌤 Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Agenda

  • The Shawnee City Council meets tonight at 6 p.m. Up for discussion: Plans to purchase two properties for the Valley of Champions, a sprawling athletics complex along Johnson Drive that attracts large sports tournaments.
  • The Lenexa Planning Commission meets tonight at 7 p.m. to consider preliminary plans for Vista Ridge, a mixed-use project at K-10 and Ridgeview.
  • The Shawnee Mission Board of Education holds its regular meeting tonight at 6 p.m. On the docket: a number of contracts and financial agreements for next school year. See the full agenda here.

Noteworthy

  • Johnson County native Jason Sudeikis won the Screen Actors Guild Award for best actor in a comedy series for ‘Ted Lasso.’ The Apple TV+ hit also took home a SAG Award for best ensemble cast in a comedy series. [Variety]
  • Hundreds rallied on the Country Club Plaza last weekend in support of Ukraine during a protest of the Russian invasion. [KMBC]
  • Shawnee’s new Community Engagement Task Force is asking the public to share thoughts on how to engage with the city of Shawnee. Click here to access the survey.
  • City-funded grants are still available for Merriam residents and business owners who want to make property improvements, host a block party or improve the downtown, among other opportunities. More information here.