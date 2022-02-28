Updates from Johnson County Community College: Turn a passion for gaming into a high-demand career

Did you know that the gaming industry is valued at $100 billion-plus worldwide? With nearly 300,000 video game designers in the United States, the job market is predicted to grow by 9.3% through 2026. JCCC’s Game Development Program helps students develop the skills they need to imagine, build and test the next generation of products in this lucrative market.

Program details

JCCC was one of the first schools in the nation to offer a dynamic Game Development program. In four semesters, students can graduate with an Associate of Applied Science (AAS) degree in one of these areas of study:

Game Design – Game designers work in teams to develop almost all aspects of a game, including the mood, style, mechanics and characters. Students with strong communication and collaboration skills are well suited to excel in this area.

– Game designers work in teams to develop almost all aspects of a game, including the mood, style, mechanics and characters. Students with strong communication and collaboration skills are well suited to excel in this area. Game Programming – Game programmers take a designer’s concept and make it a playable game using computer languages and specialized coding. This path requires strong teamwork and problem-solving skills.

While at JCCC, students can complete their general education requirements for a fraction of the cost of other colleges and universities. After earning their AAS, students can continue to a four-year school to earn a bachelor’s degree in computer science, game design, game programming or game production.

Why JCCC for Game Development?

JCCC’s Game Development students create and launch their own gaming program while building the technical skillset needed to work in the gaming field. Students can enhance their portfolio and résumé using industry-standard software and technologies, including our 548-square-foot motion capture studio.

Our instructors place an emphasis on professional development activities and attend yearly conferences to stay on top of trends and technology advances. Additionally, students can choose from flexible online or in-person classes to best suit their personal learning styles.

An added bonus, qualified students in JCCC’s Game Development program can have their tuition, books and other course-related materials paid for through the Kansas Promise Scholarship. Designed to provide Kansas students a path to high-demand, high-value jobs, Kansas Promise offers the perfect opportunity to earn a degree to launch a new career, gain new skills or advance in a current position.

Take the next step

Learn more about JCCC’s Game Development program and the exciting opportunities that await. Our steps to enroll are quick, easy, and there’s no fee to apply!