Johnson County appraisals go out this week, and nearly all homeowners can expect another increase

Homes and apartments are still hot commodities in Johnson County this year, and that heated market is going to mean property value increases for the vast majority of homeowners, according to the revaluation report given last week by County Appraiser Beau Boisvert to the county commission.

Some 97.5% of homeowners are going to see an increase in the value the county sets for property tax purposes when notices come in the mail this week.

The increases will vary but the overall average for the county is 11%, he said. Only 2.4% of properties will decrease in value.

Property values are the basis for future taxes. However they may be appealed. The new valuations will be mailed out Monday and residents have until March 30 to appeal.

The county commission does not control valuations but will set the taxing rate as part of the county budget.

Although real estate experts have been predicting a peak of home prices for several years, Boisvert told the commission Thursday that the market is still exceptionally strong for sellers.

That may be because construction has not kept up, he said. There’s been only a 1.09% increase in residential construction over the past seven years, he added.

“The problem we are having is that there’s no inventory so therefore there are four, five, six, seven buyers for every house that comes on the market. It is becoming a bidding war,” he said. “Even with coming out of COVID, people want to be here (in Johnson County) because of what we have to offer.”

Here are some key takeaways from Boisvert’s presentation:

The area with the largest average increase is in the southern part of the county around Spring Hill, with about a 20% average. Boisvert said that increase may sound bad, but residents should know Spring Hill started with the second lowest starting point in the county. “Even though the actual percentage looks scary it’s actually not that bad when you break it down to dollars,” he said.

The northeast part of the county, which has historically had high increases, saw some of the lowest value increases this year. Boisvert likened it to the ripples from throwing a rock in a pond. “Usually the biggest effect is right where rock hits the water. For many years the northeast was the center of the rock hitting, “he said. Now the bigger effects are rippling out to other parts of the county.

A significant gap still exists between new and existing home selling prices. New homes averaged $610,000, while existing homes went for an average of $426,000.

