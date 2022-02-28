Johnson County appraisals go out this week, and nearly all homeowners can expect another increase

Key takeaways
• More than 97% of Johnson County homeowners are going to see their annual appraised value go up this year, according to the county appraiser.
• The area of steepest property value growth is around Spring Hill, with a roughly 20% average increase over the past year. The area of slowest growth is in the northeast corner of the county.
• Johnson County homeowners should begin receiving their valuation notices in the mail this week. You have until March 30 to appeal your home’s appraised value.
Homes and apartments are still hot commodities in Johnson County this year, and that heated market is going to mean property value increases for the vast majority of homeowners, according to the revaluation report given last week by County Appraiser Beau Boisvert to the county commission.
Some 97.5% of homeowners are going to see an increase in the value the county sets for property tax purposes when notices come in the mail this week.
The increases will vary but the overall average for the county is 11%, he said. Only 2.4% of properties will decrease in value.
Property values are the basis for future taxes. However they may be appealed. The new valuations will be mailed out Monday and residents have until March 30 to appeal.
The county commission does not control valuations but will set the taxing rate as part of the county budget.
Although real estate experts have been predicting a peak of home prices for several years, Boisvert told the commission Thursday that the market is still exceptionally strong for sellers.
That may be because construction has not kept up, he said. There’s been only a 1.09% increase in residential construction over the past seven years, he added.
“The problem we are having is that there’s no inventory so therefore there are four, five, six, seven buyers for every house that comes on the market. It is becoming a bidding war,” he said. “Even with coming out of COVID, people want to be here (in Johnson County) because of what we have to offer.”
Here are some key takeaways from Boisvert’s presentation:
- The area with the largest average increase is in the southern part of the county around Spring Hill, with about a 20% average. Boisvert said that increase may sound bad, but residents should know Spring Hill started with the second lowest starting point in the county. “Even though the actual percentage looks scary it’s actually not that bad when you break it down to dollars,” he said.
- The northeast part of the county, which has historically had high increases, saw some of the lowest value increases this year. Boisvert likened it to the ripples from throwing a rock in a pond. “Usually the biggest effect is right where rock hits the water. For many years the northeast was the center of the rock hitting, “he said. Now the bigger effects are rippling out to other parts of the county.
- A significant gap still exists between new and existing home selling prices. New homes averaged $610,000, while existing homes went for an average of $426,000.
Other notable sectors
- Apartments: “Just a hot commodity. People what to live here but they can’t quite afford the homes so they’re doing the luxury apartments,” Boisvert said. About 1,100 units were added this year and there are 9,714 proposed as of now.
- Office space: “A mixed bag,” per Boisvert. There has been some positive growth overall, but uncertainty still exists about how many workers will return to the office and for how often. Only 81,900 square feet of commercial space was built in 2021, the lowest in the past seven years.
- Commercial: Some 86.4% of commercial properties will see an increase in value, with an average 4.3% increase, excluding new construction. “This is a good sign that even though we’re coming out of COVID we’re also starting to see some activity in the commercial area,” Boisvert said. Last year commercial values went down 0.53%.
- Retail: Also a mixed bag, Boisvert said. But 208,801 square feet of retail space was built (and remodeled) last year, which is a healthy increase, he said.
- Industrial: Warehouse building has grown because of the popularity of online shopping, he said. Construction trends show less building of warehouse space than during the peak years of 2015 through 2018, when crews were building 4-5 million square feet a year. In 2021, about 2.1 million square feet of industrial space was built.
- Hotels: Struggling and may be at the beginning of a contraction period, according to Boisvert. Zero hotel space was built last year, an indication of the challenge. Boisvert added that hotels have been about 60-70% occupied when 80-90% is needed on a regular basis. However, some have used the down time to close off floors and remodel.
