Capitol Update: Sen. Kellie Warren touts bipartisan progress on bills related to sex crimes

Republican Sen. Kellie Warren of Kansas Senate District 11, which covers parts of Leawood and Overland Park.

It is an honor to represent the 11th District in the Kansas Senate. This past week, we reached “turnaround,” which is essentially the mid-point of the session and when most bills must be passed out of one chamber in order to be considered by the other.

Though the week was short in length, we passed over 30 pieces of legislation on Tuesday and Wednesday, most of which passed with little to no opposition.

I was very pleased when the Senate passed three bills to further protect the public from criminals. All came through the Senate Judiciary Committee, which I am honored to chair.

SB 368 amends the definition of “sexually violent crime” in the Kansas Offender Registration Act to include the crimes of internet trading in child pornography and aggravated internet trading in child pornography.

The bill would require an offender to register under KORA for a period of 25 years if convicted of internet trading in child pornography or aggravated internet trading in child pornography if the victim is more than 14 but less than 18 years of age. The bill would require an offender to register under KORA for such offender’s lifetime if convicted of aggravated internet trading in child pornography if the victim is less than 14 years of age.

SB 385 amends the definition of “sex offender” in the Kansas Offender Registration Act to include any person who is convicted of breach of privacy by doing such things as installing or using a concealed camera to secretly videotape, photograph or record any person under or through their clothing who is in a state of undress, without their consent and knowledge, in circumstances where the person has a reasonable expectation of privacy.

They would also have to register if they disseminated such images, particularly in circumstances where the intent was to harass or intimidate the person. I was the lead sponsor of SB 385 and was joined in co-sponsoring by 34 senators, both Republicans and Democrats.

SB 366 would amend the definition of the crime of burglary by expanding the locations in which a person may not, without authority, enter or remain within to include any locked or secured portion of any dwelling or building, manufactured home, mobile home, tent, or other structure, which is not a dwelling, with intent to commit a felony, theft, or sexually motivated crime therein.

The Senate also voted to expand access to health care by passing SB 200, which would amend the Pharmacy Act of the State of Kansas to include point-of-care testing for and treatment of certain health conditions, including influenza.

Expanding the scope of practice of pharmacists to these conditions expands access to important medications Americans need, as 9 out of 10 Americans live within two miles of a pharmacy. In addition, many pharmacies operate in grocery and department stores, making them a convenient destination for working families with busy schedules.

Each of these bills passed either unanimously or with wide bipartisan support. If you have questions about these bills or any other, you can e-mail me at kellie.warren@senate.ks.gov.