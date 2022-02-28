Annedore’s Fine Chocolates expanding with ‘premium’ gelato shop in Westwood Hills

A handmade gelato shop is on its way to northeast Johnson County.

Sheri Weedman, owner of Annedore’s Fine Chocolates, is opening a gelato shop in the space next door to her chocolate store on State Line Road.

Gelato is no stranger to Annedore’s. She’s been making gelato at the chocolate store for three years now.

It’s not advertised and is mostly a neighborhood secret, Weedman said.

After moving chocolate production from Westwood Hills to downtown Shawnee, though, Weedman said she knew she had the space and production facility to “do it the way [Annedore’s] wanted.”

“We want to make our own fudge sauce, we want to make our own marshmallows, we’ll probably mix macarons with gelato,” Weedman said. “There’s all these things we wanted to do and we couldn’t fit it in the case at Annedore’s. We couldn’t flex our muscles.”

The gelato shop will be named Flying Cow Gelato and plans to serve up to 18 flavors at a time, Weedman said, including dairy-free sorbet options.

She said the gelato will be fresh and handmade with a confectionary twist, which will include the use of Annedore’s chocolates mixed with the gelato.

Weedman said she plans to open the gelato shop on May 1.

Weedman said she and Annedore’s have received positive feedback from customers who have heard about the gelato shop.

She herself has taken a number of gelato-making classes and has an Italian-made, state-of-the-art gelato machine, she said.

“We’re trying to have a premium gelato experience in a charming setting,” Weedman said. “We’ve really put a lot of time and energy into this.”