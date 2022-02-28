5 to Try: What are the best trails in Johnson County? Tell us your picks 🥾

Slowly but surely, the weather around Johnson County is warming up.

The snow has melted, the air is getting warmer and that means … it’s a good time to get outdoors. (If only to burn off all the desserts that were recommended last week.)

So, for this week’s “5 to Try,” we’re asking readers for their recommendations for best hiking and walking trails in and around Johnson County.

There are plenty of enviable outdoor spaces within the county, including the Overland Park Arboretum and Ernie Miller Nature Center.

And there are also great scenic hikes to be had within a short drive in the greater KC metro.

We want to hear what you think are the best nearby hikes to stretch your legs and get some fresh Midwestern air.

To send us your “5 to Try” suggestions this week and each week, you can:

Email ideas to stories@shawneemissionpost.com,

Send us messages on Facebook, Twitter or on Instagram,

Or comment at the bottom of this post.

Each Friday, we’ll publish our readers’ suggestions for what made it into our “5 to Try.”

In the meantime, check out some of our most recent “5 to Try” selections, including our readers picks for best cocktails and most delicious desserts in Johnson County.