Shooting at Lenexa home leaves 3 people dead

Three people have died following a shooting early Sunday at a home in Lenexa.

Police were called to 8411 Laurelwood Street just before 1:20 a.m. Sunday, just south of Shawnee Mission Park.

Three Johnson County Med-Act ambulances responded to the scene.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Two others were transported to an area trauma center in critical condition.

Lenexa Police confirmed early Sunday that one of the two people taken to the hospital later died. They announced Sunday shortly before noon that the second hospitalized person had died, as well.

Police have not identified the deceased, but they were a male in his 30s, a male in his 20s and a female in her 20s.

Officers cordoned off the house and front yard along with a car parked on the street in front of the house.

A block further west on Penrose Lane, officers surrounded another parked car with police tape, and an officer kept watch over that vehicle.

Police Chief Dawn Layman and numerous detectives arrived on the scene shortly before 3 a.m.

The department’s mobile command vehicle was also brought into the cul-de-sac at that time.

As of this report, Lenexa Police have not released details surrounding the incident.

Check back with this report for updates as more information is released.

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.