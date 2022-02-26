Woman is 2nd person charged in Shawnee house fire that killed infant

Shawnee Police have arrested a woman listed as a resident of a home where a fire killed an infant earlier this month.

Johnson County Sheriff’s Office booking logs show Shawnee officers arrested Karlie Mae Phelps, 28, at about 4:30 p.m. Friday. Phelps was booked into the adult detention center on two felonies and a misdemeanor.

Key takeaways • Shawnee police arrested Karlie Mae Phelps, 28, on Friday and charged her with felony involuntary manslaughter involving a child under 6 and first felony possession of a controlled substance. • She lived at the home where an infant was killed in a fire on Feb. 13. • Police had previously arrested Nicholas Adam Ecker in connection to the fire, charging him with first-degree murder and aggravated arson.

Johnson County court records show Phelps is charged with felony involuntary manslaughter involving a child under 6 and first felony possession of a controlled substance.

She’s also charged with a misdemeanor of endangering a child under the age of 18.

Neither police nor prosecutors have officially confirmed Phelps’s relationship to the infant that was killed.

Court records show the charges for involuntary manslaughter and endangering a child took place the same night as the deadly fire. The address listed in the booking log also matches the address of the house fire.

Phelps is scheduled to make her first court appearance before a Johnson County judge Monday afternoon.

Firefighters and police responded to the house at 10502 West 69th Terrace shortly before 1 a.m. on Sunday, February 13.

Police arrested a man at the scene, Nicholas Adam Ecker, who has been charged with first-degree murder and aggravated arson.

He remains in custody, and his next court appearance is set for March 31.