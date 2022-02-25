Your daily planner: Friday, Feb. 25

Hello, everyone! Welcome to a new Friday in Johnson County and the start of another weekend.
Forecast: ☀️ High: 31, Low: 17. Things will start to warm up today with sunny skies and calm winds throughout the day and into the evening.
Diversions:
- Big 12 men’s basketball tournament tickets go on sale online today. Single-session tickets start at $30 per session. The tournament, which is taking place at the T-Mobile Center, is scheduled for March 9-12th.
- Lenexa is hosting a Winter Farmers Market from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Lenexa Cit Hall. Support local growers and makers at the annual market. Details here.
- Kanas City’s Golf Show is going on at the Overland Park Convention Center this weekend. Starting Friday, this three-day event will feature deals on products and services, interactive golfing events and more. Get your tickets here.
- Multiple showings of Dracula by the Kansas City Ballet are happening this weekend starting Friday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for any of the performances can be purchased online.
Agenda:
There are no public meetings scheduled today.
Noteworthy:
- The Johnson County Charter Commission delivered its final report to the Board of County Commissioners Thursday. The review of the county’s charter is required every 10 year. The specially appointed charter commission can propose amendments and recommendations for changes in county governance. However, none the 15 amendments or five recommendations the charter commission reviewed this year received the number of votes needed to be forwarded to the BOCC.
- The BOCC on Thursday also approved a final development plan for the New Century Commerce Center, a proposed 500-acre complex of warehouses and industrial facilities near the Johnson County Executive Airport. [Fox 4]
- Blue Valley Northwest teacher Karen Stohlmann Henderson was one of seven teachers named as Emporia State University’s 2022 class of Kansas Master Teachers. The annual award goes to teachers who “demonstrate the attributes of exemplary professional educators.”
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers.
Try a subscription today for just $1.