Your daily planner: Friday, Feb. 25

Hello, everyone! Welcome to a new Friday in Johnson County and the start of another weekend.

Forecast: ☀️ High: 31, Low: 17. Things will start to warm up today with sunny skies and calm winds throughout the day and into the evening.

Diversions:

Big 12 men’s basketball tournament tickets go on sale online today. Single-session tickets start at $30 per session. The tournament, which is taking place at the T-Mobile Center, is scheduled for March 9-12th.

Lenexa is hosting a Winter Farmers Market from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Lenexa Cit Hall. Support local growers and makers at the annual market. Details here.

Kanas City's Golf Show is going on at the Overland Park Convention Center this weekend. Starting Friday, this three-day event will feature deals on products and services, interactive golfing events and more. Get your tickets here.

Multiple showings of Dracula by the Kansas City Ballet are happening this weekend starting Friday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for any of the performances can be purchased online.

Agenda:

There are no public meetings scheduled today.

Noteworthy: