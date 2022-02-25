Half Price Books on Metcalf relocating as Promontory development enters second phase — Here’s a timeline

As construction of the mixed-use Promontory project on Metcalf Avenue enters its next phase, the last existing businesses of the former Glenwood Plaza shopping center are now moving out.

This second phase of the much-anticipated development consists of SERV at Promontory, an entertainment venue at 91st and Metcalf, featuring pickleball courts and outdoor dining kiosks.

In order to make room for that more than 20,000-square-foot complex, the former shopping center now on the site must go.

One of the last businesses to leave that center is Half Price Books, which recently announced its store at 8997 Metcalf Avenue will be relocating a short drive away to the Nall Hills Shopping Center.

Company officials told the Post in a statement Wednesday that Half Price Books is making the move now because their lease is about to end.

Half Price Books will officially close the Metcalf location, which has been there since 2001, on April 10. The plan is to reopen the new shop next to Sprouts at 9622 Nall Ave. sometime in early June.

Promontory continues with construction

In December, construction fences went up after Kansas City-based Launch Development received the final go-ahead on bonds providing a $9.5 million exemption in sales tax on construction materials.

The developer broke ground on the project within the same month just south of where Half Price Books currently resides.

Once finished, this second phase of the development will add six indoor and two outdoor pickleball courts with seating, seven repurposed shipping containers to be used for food and retail stalls, a performance stage and more.

While exact dates are still tentative, SERV is expected to be completed by the end of 2022.

The first phase of the project, a 291-unit, four story complex on the east of Metcalf opened in 2018.

A third commercial phase is slated to follow after the completion of SERV.