Bash & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty: Our brand and what sets us apart!

Unbelievable! It has been over 2 and a half years since we joined the Sotheby’s International Realty family. For this week’s column, I wanted to give you a bit of history on how we arrived here. I started Bash Real Estate in 2014, with the desire to create thoughtful, extraordinary moments for clients in an industry that can be solely focused on mediocre transactions. Through exceptional customer service and complete dedication to the needs of our clients, we cultivated an extensive list of satisfied home buyers and sellers. Then, in 2019, Bash Real Estate joined Sotheby’s International Realty, and we became Bash & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty. When it comes to change, I was initially a bit trepidatious as humans often are. However, I quickly realized how joining such a distinguished company would benefit residents who call this amazing city home!

History of Sotheby’s International Realty

Built on centuries of tradition and dedicated to innovating the luxury real estate industry, Sotheby’s International Realty offers transformative experiences through a global network of exceptional agents. Here is how we are set apart: The exceptional luxury real estate company bearing the Sotheby’s name was launched in 1976 and has quickly become the world’s premier luxury residential real estate brokerage. Through our vast global footprint, local expertise, and unequalled referral network, we ensure that the properties we represent receive the far-reaching and unparalleled exposure they deserve. This international network spans across 74 countries and territories and is made up of 25,000 agents – ensuring you will be represented no matter where you are on the globe.

Local Experts, Global Reach

Bash & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty is proud to be an innovative full-service residential real estate brokerage that leverages the latest technology to serve clients in emerging, established, and luxury neighborhoods across the Kansas City area. We are proud to declare that our strengths lie in human connections. We love Kansas City and truly care about its residents. After all, our agents have been living and working here for decades, creating meaningful, trusted relationships and an exceptionally long list of satisfied clients. We are truly dedicated to designing extraordinary experiences for each and every one of our clients by constantly rethinking traditional home buying and selling processes. If you choose to partner with Bash & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty to buy or sell a home, you are guaranteed a luxury experience regardless of the price point.

So if listing your home or buying a property is on your mind, rest assured that if you choose Bash & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty to assist with this monumental decision, you will join the thousands of satisfied clients across the globe who have trusted Sotheby’s International Realty agents to help them unlock home!