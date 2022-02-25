April Boyd-Noronha, Shawnee Mission’s first Black school board member, aims to set example as district gets more diverse

For the first time in the district’s history, a Black person sits on the Shawnee Mission board of education.

April Boyd-Noronha won election in November and now represents the SM West area — one of the most racially and socioeconomically diverse parts of SMSD, according to district data.

The fact that SM West High School is now made up mostly of students of color (with nearly 51% students identifying as non-White), “adds another level of intentional purpose” to her role, Boyd-Noronha said.

Towards the end of this Black History Month, Boyd-Noronha spoke with the Post to reflect on her first few weeks on the board, as well as the challenges SMSD faces in a time when the district and other local schools remain under scrutiny for their response to the COVID-19 pandemic and how they teach about race and history.

Both those issues were central to Boyd-Noronha’s and other school board candidates’ campaigns last fall.

She said this month she looks forward to hearing from those who often go unheard in the district.

Some of those people, she said, may now feel more empowered to speak up now that they can see someone who looks like them on the board.

“[Being elected] spoke volumes to the change that we know our district is becoming more diverse and it’s a beautiful thing when we honor that,” Boyd-Noronha said. “Not that we haven’t in the past, but it’s a beautiful thing that we now can show the representation and bring new administrators and teachers and students to the dynamic of this wonderful school district.”

Boyd-Noronha said being a Black woman is only one of the experiences she brings to the table. She’s also the daughter of two retired educators who herself went on to become a para-educator for for English language learners and is currently a college professor.

Over the next four years, Boyd-Noronha said she plans to allow the district’s strategic plan to guide her focus.

The strategic plan, adopted by the board of education two-and-a-half years ago, includes a mission statement that commits the district to “an inclusive culture, an engaged community and robust opportunities that challenge learners to achieve their full potential.”

Some of the strategies supporting that mission that the district lays out include focusing on state-of-the-art facilities, fostering an environment for quality educators and creating a “unified, equitable, and inclusive culture.”

The district’s approach to diversity, equity and inclusion — as well as school’s approach to teaching history and race — has come under scrutiny before the board of education in the last year.

Boyd-Noronha’s opponent Sean Claycamp, who garnered 44% of the vote, was critical during his campaign of how the district deals with race and how political and controversial issues are taught in Shawnee Mission classrooms.

Claycamp said during the campaign in a response to a candidate questionnaire from the Post that “parents want assurances that political discussions and controversial issues are treated with discretion in our classrooms.”

For her part now, Boyd-Noronha said she will focus on the district’s strategic plan when making decisions on the board. She said she looks forward to seeing what the “new normal” for learning will look like as the district continues to navigate through the pandemic.

Additionally, she said she acknowledges the range of diversity among the other six board members. Boyd-Noronha said she believes her fellow board members honor her perspective, which she said can positively impact the district.

“The district really has a chance, in my four years, to really move the needle forward by adding my voice and lens to the seven,” Boyd-Noronha said. “It will be an interesting time.”

‘It is a big deal’

Eden Shimekt, a SM West senior and president of the school’s Black Student Union, said it’s comforting to know there is a Black person on SMSD’s school board.

Shimekt said she thinks that before Boyd-Noronha was elected, Black students — and other students of color — may not have necessarily seen themselves ever being an elected official.

“I think now that students see that representation, it kind of motivates them and it really is inspiring for them to know that either they too can occupy that position or even knowing that there is someone who does care about that representation,” Shimekt said.

Shimekt said Boyd-Noronha’s position is the start of change within the SM West community.

Janet Carter, a SM West Spanish teacher who started her Shawnee Mission career in 2000, said “it’s about time” a Black person be elected to represent the district’s diverse community.

While she acknowledges the progress and commitment Shawnee Mission has made with its diversity efforts, Carter said, people of color need this kind of representation.

“For me, I’m encouraged, I’m hopeful, that it means a different set of eyes, a different perspective to take diversity seriously,” Carter said. “Not that the other members don’t, you know, but just a new set of eyes — a new lens. As a woman of color, I know she’s had experiences that other people on the board haven’t had.”

Carter said she knows firsthand that being a teacher often goes unappreciated, and she believes the same can be said about being on the board of education. That’s why Carter said she’s glad to see Boyd-Noronha step up and volunteer to serve her community, especially during the pandemic.

“I appreciate her being the first, it is a big deal,” Carter said. “For the community to vote her in, that means progress has been made.”