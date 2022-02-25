5 to Try: Post readers pick the best desserts in Johnson County 🍮

Welcome back to our “5 to Try series”, readers, and this week, have we got a sweet treat for you!

In this edition of our weekly feature picking the best that Johnson County has to offer, we asked you for the most delectable and delightful desserts available to enjoy in the Johnson County area.

Plenty of you came through. We’re indulging this week on your behalf with a list that includes tasty cakes, pies, cookies and chocolate delights.

Perhaps you’ll find your old favorites on this list, or maybe you’ll try something new. Let us know!

Here we go…

Silo Modern Farmhouse (Lenexa)

There’s no question among our readers. The desserts on the menu at Silo Modern Farmhouse in Lenexa easily make this restaurant a top pick for dessert mavens.

Just west of Lenexa City Center (by the silo … you can’t miss it), this upscale restaurant offers a curated selection of desserts made from scratch.

Known mostly for its cakes and crème brûlée, the restaurant also offers a daily pie, sorbet and cheesecake.

“The 32 layer chocolate cake at Silo is going to be hard to beat,” said Post reader Ruth Hopkins on Facebook. “It is WONDERFUL!!” (Caps originally included.)

Located at 17501 W. 87th St., Lenexa, Silo Modern Farmhouse is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Dolce Bakery (Prairie Village)

Our readers think a best-of dessert list would be incomplete without this Prairie Village staple.

Inside The Shops of Prairie Village, Dolce Bakery has everything — and we mean it. Cakes, cookies, cupcakes, bars and bites, breakfast items. You want it, they’ve got it.

They also teach baking and designing classes and are a great resource for catering private events. They just expanded to an empty storefront next door to make room for more goods and services.

“Dolce – we get it all! 😂 too many favorites to list,” said Post reader Megan Malone Cicero on Instagram.

Post reader Andrew Starr recommends the flourless espresso chocolate torte.

“Just an amazing taste/consistency,” Starr said.

Dolce runs out quickly because they’re so popular, so be sure to call ahead.

Located at 3930 W. 69th Terrace, Prairie Village, Dolce Bakery is open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Tavern at Mission Farms (Leawood)

With its special selection of homemade desserts, it’s no wonder our readers recommended Tavern at Mission Farms.

This Leawood-based restaurant has a selective dessert menu, allowing special attention and detail to go into every bite.

Of particular note to our readers is the Triple Chocolate Cake.

“The Tavern at Mission Farms-a large 4 [sic] layer decadent moist dark chocolate cake slice with dark chocolate icing that will satisfy four,” said Post reader Jim Rawlings. “Comes with four forks. Ordered many times with another twosome and they rave about it!”

Restaurant management also recommends the Cinnamon Sugarcoated Donuts, which come with a vanilla custard dipping sauce.

Located at 10681 Mission Road, Leawood, Tavern at Mission Farms is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, for brunch hours 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, and for Sunday dinner 2 to 9 p.m.

French Market (Prairie Village)

From the owners of Café Provence, an award-winning French concept in Prairie Village, French Market is a game changer in the local dessert market.

There truly is something for everyone, from croissants and cookies to a variety of tarts and other traditional French sweets.

Pretty much anything here is worth trying, according to Post reader Linda Gibson.

“I understand that you are looking for 5 outstanding desserts, but French Market deserves consideration for the sheer number of superb desserts,” Gibson said. “My personal favorites are the chocolate mousse, salted caramel chocolate tart, passion fruit tart and French apple cake.”

Located at 6943 Tomahawk Road, Prairie Village, French Market is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Cozy’s Cafe (Overland Park)

Don’t let this humble-looking small restaurant fool you. Inside Cozy’s Cafe just off West 75th Street in Overland Park, you’ll find a pleasant dining experience complete with attentive servers and a mix of Mediterranean, American and European traditions throughout the entire menu.

We personally recommend this place for brunch, and yes, you should have dessert for breakfast!

Post reader Kate Capps of Overland Park recommends trying the crème brûlée.

“Perfect size, caramel crust is perfection, and it’s topped with 2-3 beautiful fresh berries,” Capps said. “Cozy’s pies are pretty terrific, too.”

Available for breakfast, brunch and lunch, Cozy’s Cafe also serves a flaky, flavorful baklava.

The owner, Kozeta “Cozy” Kreka,” also owns Paros Estiatorio, a Greek fine-dining restaurant in Leawood. (Stay tuned to Leawood Magazine’s new issue coming out soon to see a feature about it!)

Located at 6740 W. 75th St., Overland Park, Cozy’s Cafe is open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.