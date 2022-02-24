Your daily planner: Thursday, Feb. 24

Good morning, readers! It’s Alexis here with a look at another cold and snowy day ahead in Johnson County.

Forecast: 🌨 High of 22. Low of 9. Skies are cloudy this morning with a 50% chance of snow during the day. Into the evening, skies will clear up and be partly cloudy, and the chance of snow will decrease.

Diversions:

There are a few live music options in Kansas City, Missouri tonight. David Archuleta is performing tonight at 7:30 p.m. at the Knuckleheads Saloon. Crash Test Dummies will be at the Madrid Theater tonight at 8 p.m. Lastly, Oakk will perform tonight at The Uptown Theater at 8 p.m. Get tickets here. Get ticketing information for all three events here.

Public Agenda:

The Board of County Commissioners meets at 9:30 a.m. in Olathe. The board will consider a request for a final development plan for Phase 1 infrastructure improvements, for the New Century Commerce Center. Watch the livestream here.

The Shawnee Downtown Partnership will meet this evening at 6 p.m. at Shawnee City Hall to appoint a committee chairperson and vice chairperson. The partnership will also discuss actionable items to undertake in 2022. Take a look at the full agenda.

