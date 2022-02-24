  Alexis Lanza  - Paywall

Your daily planner: Thursday, Feb. 24

a sign at antioch park says "don't walk through the flowers." The pond behind the sign is frozen.

It’s another cold and snowy day in Johnson County today. Above, a frozen pond at Antioch Park with a sign reminding us all that while it’s too cold for flowers now, spring is just around the corner. Photo by Alexis Lanza.

Good morning, readers! It’s Alexis here with a look at another cold and snowy day ahead in Johnson County. 

Forecast: 🌨 High of 22. Low of 9. Skies are cloudy this morning with a 50% chance of snow during the day. Into the evening, skies will clear up and be partly cloudy, and the chance of snow will decrease. 

Diversions:

  • There are a few live music options in Kansas City, Missouri tonight. David Archuleta is performing tonight at 7:30 p.m. at the Knuckleheads Saloon. Crash Test Dummies will be at the Madrid Theater tonight at 8 p.m. Lastly, Oakk will perform tonight at The Uptown Theater at 8 p.m. Get tickets here. Get ticketing information for all three events here.

Public Agenda:

  • The Board of County Commissioners meets at 9:30 a.m. in Olathe. The board will consider a request for a final development plan for Phase 1 infrastructure improvements, for the New Century Commerce Center. Watch the livestream here.
  • The Shawnee Downtown Partnership will meet this evening at 6 p.m. at Shawnee City Hall to appoint a committee chairperson and vice chairperson. The partnership will also discuss actionable items to undertake in 2022. Take a look at the full agenda. 

Noteworthy: 

  • The city of Roeland Park is looking for artists to create a site-specific piece of artwork for the Aldi staircase 2022 project. Applications can be submitted online here until March 12. 
  • KDOT presented the Roeland Park police department with a Platinum AAA Community Traffic Safety Award earlier this month. This is the department’s eighth year in a row winning the award and the fifth consecutive year winning the highest award of platinum.
  • The Mission community food pantry is open on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month from 4-6 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church at 5601 W. 62nd Street. This is a drive-thru event. Get more information here.