Your daily planner: Thursday, Feb. 24

Good morning, readers! It’s Alexis here with a look at another cold and snowy day ahead in Johnson County.
Forecast: 🌨 High of 22. Low of 9. Skies are cloudy this morning with a 50% chance of snow during the day. Into the evening, skies will clear up and be partly cloudy, and the chance of snow will decrease.
Diversions:
- There are a few live music options in Kansas City, Missouri tonight. David Archuleta is performing tonight at 7:30 p.m. at the Knuckleheads Saloon. Crash Test Dummies will be at the Madrid Theater tonight at 8 p.m. Lastly, Oakk will perform tonight at The Uptown Theater at 8 p.m. Get tickets here. Get ticketing information for all three events here.
Public Agenda:
- The Board of County Commissioners meets at 9:30 a.m. in Olathe. The board will consider a request for a final development plan for Phase 1 infrastructure improvements, for the New Century Commerce Center. Watch the livestream here.
- The Shawnee Downtown Partnership will meet this evening at 6 p.m. at Shawnee City Hall to appoint a committee chairperson and vice chairperson. The partnership will also discuss actionable items to undertake in 2022. Take a look at the full agenda.
Noteworthy:
- The city of Roeland Park is looking for artists to create a site-specific piece of artwork for the Aldi staircase 2022 project. Applications can be submitted online here until March 12.
- KDOT presented the Roeland Park police department with a Platinum AAA Community Traffic Safety Award earlier this month. This is the department’s eighth year in a row winning the award and the fifth consecutive year winning the highest award of platinum.
- The Mission community food pantry is open on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month from 4-6 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church at 5601 W. 62nd Street. This is a drive-thru event. Get more information here.
