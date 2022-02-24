PV-based Summersalt Ice Cream Co. expanding to 2nd location at Leawood’s Ranch Mart North

Summersalt Ice Cream Co. based in Prairie Village is expanding with a second location planned for Leawood’s revamped Ranch Mart North shopping center.

Planning an early-to-mid April opening, the locally owned ice cream provider is currently working to set up shop in the recently remodeled complex at 3808 W. 95th Street.

The new location will be a smaller operation than the company’s Corinth Square shop, said Amy Thurston, who co-owns the Summersalt brand with her husband Curtis.

“We’ll be making the ice cream in Prairie Village and delivering it to the new location,” Thurston said. “It works well because they’re in close proximity.”

Due to its smaller size, the Leawood location is set to have two walk-up windows and outdoor-only seating.

The addition of the new shop comes less than two years after the Thurstons opened the first Summersalt in Corinth Square at 4051 Somerset Drive in Prairie Village, in the space formerly occupied by Mely’s Yogurt & Ice Cream.

Thurston said the idea of opening another store came to the couple when they were approached by Ranch Mart North late last summer about launching a new location in the shopping center.

“We were very excited when they approached us. We thought it would be a perfect extension of the shop,” Thurston said. “We like the proximity and there’s schools and everything right around there, as well.”

Like the original shop, the Leawood Summersalt will be serving all of the company’s unique flavors.

Some popular choices include strawberry balsamic, blackberry chocolate flake, snickerdoodle, salted caramel, chocolate fudge brownie and more.

It will also sell the store’s popular vegan ice cream and sorbet options.

“We’re just really excited, and we think it’s going to be a fun little outpost,” Thurston said.

Summersalt Ice Cream is just one of Ranch Mart North’s latest additions.

Meat Mitch Barbecue also recently opened on the east end of the shopping complex right before the start of the new year.