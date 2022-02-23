Your daily planner: Wednesday, Feb. 23

Good morning! Lucie here with another rundown for what’s happening in Johnson County on this chilly Wednesday, Feb. 23.

Forecast: 🥶 High: 27. Low: 5. Bitterly cold this morning, with wind chills dropping to -8. Mostly sunny during the day with a chance of snow later tonight. Winds between 13 and 15 mph.

Diversions:

Join the Kansas City Symphony for a free happy hour concert Wednesday night at the Kauffman Center. The concert begins at 6 p.m. Reservations are free and can be made here .

Public agenda:

Overland Park’s Public Works Committee meets at 7 p.m. tonight. The committee will consider a $7 million agreement for improvements to 167 th Street, between Switzer and Antioch.

Shawnee’s Planning Commission also meets tonight at 7:30 p.m. The commission will discuss a rezoning request and preliminary development plan for a Sundance residential development on Johnson Drive.

Noteworthy: