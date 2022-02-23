Your daily planner: Wednesday, Feb. 23

Good morning! Lucie here with another rundown for what’s happening in Johnson County on this chilly Wednesday, Feb. 23.
Forecast: 🥶 High: 27. Low: 5. Bitterly cold this morning, with wind chills dropping to -8. Mostly sunny during the day with a chance of snow later tonight. Winds between 13 and 15 mph.
Diversions:
- Join the Kansas City Symphony for a free happy hour concert Wednesday night at the Kauffman Center. The concert begins at 6 p.m. Reservations are free and can be made here.
Public agenda:
- Overland Park’s Public Works Committee meets at 7 p.m. tonight. The committee will consider a $7 million agreement for improvements to 167th Street, between Switzer and Antioch.
- Shawnee’s Planning Commission also meets tonight at 7:30 p.m. The commission will discuss a rezoning request and preliminary development plan for a Sundance residential development on Johnson Drive.
Noteworthy:
- Five local hospitals just made the Healthgrade list of the 250 best hospitals across the United States. One of those is the Menorah Medical Center in Overland Park. [Fox 4]
- Kansas City just submitted a final bid to be in the running for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The Greater Kansas City Sports Commission expects an answer on whether the region will host any matches by early May, according to group officials. [KSHB]
