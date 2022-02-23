Shawnee reopens pandemic relief program for local small businesses

Local small businesses in Shawnee can now apply for another round of pandemic relief funding from the city after experiencing nearly two full years of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Shawnee city staff have reported that nearly two dozen small businesses in the city have applied for a second round of funding from the Shawnee Economic Recovery Assistance Grant Program. The city launched the program to provide financial relief to Shawnee small businesses that have been directly and negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Two years after sending out the first round of funding to qualified businesses that applied, Shawnee relaunched the program for the second round totaling $112,000 about a week ago.

“We are excited to have the opportunity to help our local businesses as they continue to battle ongoing challenges from the pandemic,” said Mayor Michelle Distler in an announcement. “Our businesses are the backbone of our community, so I am happy to support them in every way possible.”

Small businesses based in Shawnee who receive the funding can use it for lease/rent/mortgage assistance. Julie Breithaupt, communications manager for the city of Shawnee, said 20 businesses received funding during the first round totaling nearly $94,000.

Shawnee, federal grants kept downtown brewery open

Courtney Servaes, owner and founder of Servaes Brewing Company downtown, received the maximum $5,000 from the city program’s first round of funding back in mid-2020. She said that money got her through a few months of rent, and she managed to keep her staff because of the city funding and other grants she received.

“Obviously, no matter the amount, it is going to help when you’re kind of going through the uncertainty that we are right now,” Servaes said. “I would say uncertainty is the word I would use to describe the pandemic, because some months are great, better than they were before the pandemic, and then other months are just unpredictably lower, and you can’t figure out why because they weren’t before. So something like this helps especially during those months where you didn’t expect it to be slower or something like that.”

Servaes said her small business continues to feel the economic impacts brought on by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and that the unpredictability of the pandemic has made it “nearly impossible” to predict her revenues month to month. She plans to apply for the second round of funding, particularly because fewer grant opportunities are still available nearly two years after the pandemic started.

“I’m glad that we’ve been able to make things work throughout the pandemic so that we can continue to employ people and continue to have a lot of fun with beer and our events,” Servaes said. “I think any help that any of these entities can provide is probably really appreciated by other businesses as well as mine.”

As of Tuesday morning, the city has received 22 applications for funding, and 37 others are still going through the application process.

The Community Capital Fund of Kansas City, Missouri, is administering the city’s grant fund program. The application period opened Feb. 14 and will close March 25, according to a press release. Grant awards will be announced May 16.

Business owners wishing to receive assistance with the application process can visit the Shawnee Civic Centre, 13817 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, during office hours, which are as follows: