Inside JCPRD: Major gift announced for JCPRD Public Art Program

By David Markham

The Parks & Recreation Foundation of Johnson County recently announced a major gift pledge From Carol and Fred Logan of Leawood. The Logans have agreed to gift $30,000 over three years in support of the JCPRD Public Art Program.

“The importance of charitable giving means something different to each donor,” the couple shared in a statement. “In this specific instance, we’re so happy to support JCPRD as it creates exciting new opportunities to make art accessible and a part of the daily lives of all visitors to its parks and programs. For many years, we’ve had a lot of fun in Johnson County parks and we love the idea of supporting the JCPRD Public Art Program that is sure to engage visitors of all ages and add to the excellence of our already amazing system of parks, programs, and facilities!”

JCPRD launched the Public Art Program in 2019 to activate its park spaces in a new way, and with input from the public, community partners, and local artists, completed a Public Art Master Plan in 2021 to serve as a road map for the next five years.

“JCPRD’s Public Art Program will add a new dimension to Johnson County parks, programs, and facilities – an easily accessible opportunity for visitors of all ages to experience and interact with works of art in what might be unexpected settings,” Carol Logan added. “The arts offer something for everyone. Our family has had many wonderful experiences thanks to arts organizations in this community.”

Their monetary contribution is not the Logans’ first involvement with JCPRD, as Fred Logan and his son Andy serve as the district’s legal counsel. Fred also chaired the successful 1998 campaign in which Johnson County voters overwhelmingly approved funding to establish Big Bull Creek Park which opened to the public in 2018.

“We’ve been pleased, over many years, to be actively involved with our church, our children’s schools and activities, and organizations that support the arts, libraries, higher education, and health care,” the Logans said.

Their donation serves as the lead major gift for the foundation’s public art fundraising efforts which began in earnest this past fall. Since that time, the program has been awarded $10,000 from the AT&T Foundation and $7,500 by the Kansas Creative Arts Industries Commission for the Art and Natural Resources Residency.

For more about JCPRD’s public art program, visit JCPRD.com. https://jcprd.com/1308/Public-Art-Program.

To donate, go to jcprdfoundation.org.