  Lucie Krisman

Extreme cold, more snow expected in Johnson County — Here’s the outlook for next 2 days

Wind chills could plummet to close to -10 on Wednesday morning around the Kansas City area, and forecasters say between 1-2 inches of snow could fall on Thursday. File image.

The Kansas City metro is in for another cold front with sub-zero wind chills on Tuesday morning.

Following Tuesday’s light snowfall and rapidly falling temperatures, Johnson County will experience more bitter cold throughout Wednesday and could see more snow Thursday.

Here’s what to expect:

Today’s temps

The National Weather Service’s Kansas City field office has issued a hazardous weather outlook for much of the Kansas City area, northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri.

Wednesday morning’s wind chills are forecast to be especially chilly, with it expected to fee like -8 degrees outside. Further north near the Missouri-Iowa border, wind chills could approach -20.

Those going out Wednesday morning are encouraged to bundle up heavily in extra layers.

Thursday’s snow

After flurries on Tuesday, snow is anticipated to start again around midnight Wednesday. Going into Thursday morning, it’s expected to continue until around midday.

Roughly 1 to 2 total inches of snow is expected to accumulate Thursday morning.

It will be cloudy for the rest of the day, with a 20% chance of snow picking back up before midnight.

How to prepare

In the face of extreme cold, the National Weather Service recommends taking measures to prepare ahead of time.

Some of those steps may include filling up the car’s gas tank, keeping essential items like jumper cables and extra blankets in the car.

Residents are also encouraged to avoid being outside during the coldest part of the day if at all possible, and if not, dressing in extra layers during the morning.

For extreme cold, like what is expected Wednesday, this includes up to three layers over your torso and two layers over your legs, a warm hat, gloves and boots.

 