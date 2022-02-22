Your Mortgage: 6 things you should know about student loan debt

Student debt is a reality for the vast majority of college grads. The good news is that many types of home loans accept this reality and offer some great tools to work with student debt. For example, some loans allow you to factor as little as .05% of your total student loan balance when calculating your debt-to-income ratio. It’s best to see student debt as a managed balance rather than a disqualifying factor. Still skeptical? Check out the infographic below to see where you stack up with student debt compared to the rest of the U.S. population.

