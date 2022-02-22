Your daily planner: Tuesday, Feb. 22

Good morning, everyone! Juliana here, welcoming you to Tuesday, Feb. 22, in Johnson County.

Forecast: 🌤 High: 29 Low: 9. Goodbye, spring temps. It’s much chillier today. The morning will begin mostly cloudy and transition to sun later. Expect high gusts of winds reaching up to 28 miles per hour.

Diversions:

Grab a friend and see musical duo Beach House headline a concert tonight at Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland in Kansas City, Missouri. Tickets for the 8 p.m. show range from $35 to $50, and can be purchased online here.

Lux by Mitzy, a storefront for local creators, is opening today at 4:30 p.m. in downtown Mission. Lux by Mitzy is taking over part of the storefront formerly occupied by Yoga Fix Studio at 6124 Johnson Drive.

Agenda:

The Prairie Village City Council meets virtually tonight at 6 p.m. where councilmembers will discuss lifting the city’s current mask mandate and also return to hybrid city council meetings. Follow along online here.

Noteworthy:

A couple more items of note from the area: