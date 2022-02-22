Your daily planner: Tuesday, Feb. 22

Good morning, everyone! Juliana here, welcoming you to Tuesday, Feb. 22, in Johnson County.
Forecast: 🌤 High: 29 Low: 9. Goodbye, spring temps. It’s much chillier today. The morning will begin mostly cloudy and transition to sun later. Expect high gusts of winds reaching up to 28 miles per hour.
Diversions:
- Grab a friend and see musical duo Beach House headline a concert tonight at Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland in Kansas City, Missouri. Tickets for the 8 p.m. show range from $35 to $50, and can be purchased online here.
- Lux by Mitzy, a storefront for local creators, is opening today at 4:30 p.m. in downtown Mission. Lux by Mitzy is taking over part of the storefront formerly occupied by Yoga Fix Studio at 6124 Johnson Drive.
Agenda:
- The Prairie Village City Council meets virtually tonight at 6 p.m. where councilmembers will discuss lifting the city’s current mask mandate and also return to hybrid city council meetings. Follow along online here.
Noteworthy:
A couple more items of note from the area:
- Bonner Springs animal control officers rescued an injured bald eagle on Monday. It turned out to be the same pair of officers who gained a bit of notoriety in December for chasing down a camel who’d gotten loose from its owner . [KCTV]
- Prairie Village’s call for entry for Art of Photography 2022 is still open, until March 8. It is the city’s fifth annual juried competition, with several awards, and will be on display beginning May 9. Details here.
- Pflumm Road south of Santa Fe Drive in Lenexa will be closed today, Feb. 22. Kansas Gas Service is working to relocate a gas main, according to a city street alert. It is expected to be closed today only, and a marked detour route will be provided.
