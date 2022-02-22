Roeland Park mask mandate to stay in place through March 16

The Roeland Park City Council chose Monday night to keep its face mask ordinance in place through March 16.

The council had a proposed new ordinance on its meeting agenda that would have repealed the existing one, effective Tuesday, March 1.

But the proposed ordinance was on the agenda “as a place holder in case a Council member wanted to make the motion to vote on it,” Assistant City Administrator Erin Winn said in an email to the Shawnee Mission Post. “No one made the motion to vote on it and so we didn’t.”

The council is scheduled to discuss at its March 7 meeting whether or not to extend the mask mandate beyond March 16, Winn said.

The ordinance went into effect Jan. 18 on a 7-1 vote. Ward 1 Councilman Tom Madigan voted no. The council voted unanimously Feb. 7 to extend the mask requirement through March 16.

The ordinance imposes a maximum fine of $25 for individuals who violate the order.

As with other Kansas City-area mask mandates, exemptions include:

Children aged 5 and younger

People with medical conditions that prevent them from wearing face coverings

Deaf people and those communicating with them when seeing the mouth is needed

People eating and drinking at a restaurant

The ordinance does not cover private residences, houses of worship and public and private schools.

At Monday’s meeting, Madigan said he regretted “voting to lift the previous mask resolution only to see the numbers sharply increase. And I’ve learned from my mistake. … I cannot in good conscience vote to end this tonight.”

Ward 3 Councilmember Trisha Brauer said the council should “be very careful of the yo-yo effect that we are putting on our businesses, residents (and) police officers. … And there’s only so many times you can reheat that soup before it begins to not taste so good.”

Mayor Mike Kelly said if the trend of decreasing COVID-19 cases continues through March 16, “and God willing it does … I surely won’t vote to extend this ordinance thereafter.”

Roeland Park’s is one of the only mask mandates still in place in Johnson County.

The only other city with a mask order currently, Prairie Village, will be up for discussion Tuesday night at the city council’s regular meeting.