Mission OKs agreement setting up developer’s TIF request for proposed Metcalf apartments

Mission is entering a predevelopment agreement with the developer behind plans for a new apartment building along Metcalf in the northern part of the city.

Located at 5665 Foxridge Drive, the proposed multi-family apartment building will comprise a five-story, 300-unit project.

The apartment building would replace a long-vacant one-story building on site that was built in 1970 and was most recently used as a call center for department store retailer JCPenney.

The Mission City Council last week voted 7-0 to approve entering the agreement. Councilmember Ken Davis was absent.

The developer, Block Real Estate Services, is planning to request tax increment financing for the project, according to city documents. A predevelopment agreement is necessary as part of that first step in the process, city staff noted.

One concern

As an aside, Councilmember Debbie Kring asked city staff to provide a comprehensive list of apartments now available in Mission.

“I have a concern that we’re getting inundated with apartments,” Kring said, “and I would like to see for my own purpose — and I believe others too — some data that shows how many apartments we currently have, what their rents are, how many are multi-family, and to get a better idea of, if we put another apartment complex in, what the necessity is and how it will work out in the city’s benefit.”

City Administrator Laura Smith said city staff is working on the list of apartments in the city and will provide it to the city council soon.

A recording of the meeting is on the city’s YouTube channel. Discussion begins at 32:04.