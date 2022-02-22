Johnson County Community College will increase tuition by about 3% per credit hour for most students

For the first time in three years, Johnson County Community College will increase student tuition rates.

The college’s Board of Trustees voted 6-1 last week to approve new tuition rates for the 2022-23 school year that will bump up rates roughly 3% across the board.

Trustee Mark Hamill was the lone vote against a tuition increase.

Here’s a breakdown of how the new rates will impact students based on residency:

For Johnson County residents: tuition will increase from $94 to $97 per credit hour —a 3.2% increase

For other Kansas county residents: tuition will increase $112 to $116 per credit hour — a 3.6% increase

For metro residents (from the Missouri-side Kansas City area): tuition will increase from $138 to $143 per credit hour — a 3.6% increase

For out-of-state and international residents: tuition will increase $223 to $228 per credit hour — a 2.2% increase

College President Andy Bowne estimated that the tuition rate increase would raise revenues by about $1.1 million.

Main takeaway: Several trustees said they wanted to develop a formal policy to review and adjust tuition rates in the future.

Some trustees noted their understanding that JCCC’s tuition rates remain low compared to peer colleges in Kansas.

“I think it’s important that we are affordable and accessible; I think we easily meet those tests right now,” said Trustee Greg Musil.

“What we’re doing is not out of sync with our partners; in fact, it is very, very conservative in comparison,” added Trustee Laura Smith-Everett.

Hamill said he opposed tuition rate increases for Johnson County residents, particularly because they already pay a significant chunk in ad valorem property taxes and sales taxes that help fund the university.

He suggested waiting until tax revenue data comes in this spring before considering an increase in tuition rates for Johnson County residents.

“It does seem like, pretty much every month, we’re spending something around there or more than that regularly, and I think we can figure out another place to come up with the $1.1 million difference,” Hamill said.

A recording of the meeting is on the college’s YouTube channel. Discussion begins at 1:00:47.