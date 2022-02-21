Your daily planner: Monday, Feb. 21

Welcome back to another week in Johnson County! Leah here to give you an update to help start your Monday off right.

Forecast: 🌤 Partly sunny, with a high near 68. South southwest wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Agenda

The Overland Park City Council meets at 7:30 p.m. tonight and will consider a proposed high-rise apartment complex near the Deer Creek Golf Club and neighboring subdivisions.

The Roeland Park City Council meets tonight at 6 p.m. and will consider repealing the city's mask mandate, effective Tuesday, March 1. Prairie Village is expected to consider a similar measure at its meeting Tuesday night.

At 7 p.m. tonight, the Leawood City Council will meet to discuss the potential plan for Macallister Place, a single-family subdivision on 25 acres of land near 135th Street and Roe Avenue.

Diversions

Nonpartisan organization “The 100 Years of the Vote” is hosting its inaugural Constitutional Quiz Bowl for High School students in the Kansas City metro area from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at the Matt Ross Community Center in Overland Park. Registration details are here.

A few more tickets left for a showing of the classic film "Cleopatra" at the Aztec Theater in downtown Shawnee. Tickets here.

The city of Merriam is offering a free day to explore the Merriam Community Center all day today. Proof of Merriam residency is required, and classes are not included in the deal.

Noteworthy