Your daily planner: Monday, Feb. 21

Forecast: 🌤 Partly sunny, with a high near 68. South southwest wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Agenda
- The Overland Park City Council meets at 7:30 p.m. tonight and will consider a proposed high-rise apartment complex near the Deer Creek Golf Club and neighboring subdivisions.
- The Roeland Park City Council meets tonight at 6 p.m. and will consider repealing the city’s mask mandate, effective Tuesday, March 1. Prairie Village is expected to consider a similar measure at its meeting Tuesday night.
- At 7 p.m. tonight, the Leawood City Council will meet to discuss the potential plan for Macallister Place, a single-family subdivision on 25 acres of land near 135th Street and Roe Avenue.
Diversions
- Nonpartisan organization “The 100 Years of the Vote” is hosting its inaugural Constitutional Quiz Bowl for High School students in the Kansas City metro area from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at the Matt Ross Community Center in Overland Park. Registration details are here.
- A few more tickets left for a showing of the classic film “Cleopatra” at the Aztec Theater in downtown Shawnee. Tickets here.
- The city of Merriam is offering a free day to explore the Merriam Community Center all day today. Proof of Merriam residency is required, and classes are not included in the deal.
Noteworthy
- The U.S. Department of Justice’s Office on Violence Against Women has awarded more than $41,000 to Safehome, a Johnson County-based organization dedicated to helping women escape violent domestic situations. Here’s a complete list of local grant recipients.
- Lenexa is seeking volunteers to serve on the city’s planning commission. The semi-governing body serves to guide development and zoning issues in the city. Application information here.
- There’s still money available for Merriam residents to apply for a Residential Sustainability Grant, to help pay for HVAC, solar panels, windows, etc. Details here.
