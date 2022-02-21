Updates from Johnson County Community College: Education made possible through scholarships

When it comes to making college accessible and affordable, JCCC is proud to offer students a quality education without asking them to compromise their financial security. That’s why JCCC awards millions of dollars in scholarships every year to qualified students.

One application. Hundreds of opportunities.

JCCC takes the guesswork out of applying for scholarships. No essays. No long-form questions. Students fill out a single JCCC Scholarship Application before the April 1 priority deadline to determine if they’re eligible for a variety of funding options. Students must meet the following criteria to apply:

Have a current JCCC application for admission on file.

Declare a major or certificate-seeking program.

Complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) to be considered for federal and need-based scholarships.

Incoming high school students must submit their official 7th semester high school, home school or official GED transcript before April 1.

Incoming transfer students must submit their official, final high school transcript or official college transcript before April 1.

CavGuarantee Scholarship

Did you know nearly 25 percent of college-bound high school graduates in Johnson County attend JCCC in the fall? In addition to other funding opportunities, those local students could be eligible for the CavGuarantee Scholarship, a helpful first-year scholarship of $500.

To be eligible for CavGuarantee, high school and home school students who reside in Johnson County must graduate with a 3.25 or higher unweighted GPA and enroll at JCCC the following fall semester. They must also register for at least 12 credit hours and be working toward a degree.

Kansas Promise Scholarship

JCCC is one of more than two dozen schools and colleges awarding the Kansas Promise Scholarship to qualified students. This program prepares Kansans for lucrative, in-demand jobs and offers the perfect opportunity to launch a career, gain new skills or advance in a current position – all while avoiding student loan debt.

JCCC students who pursue high-demand jobs through a Promise-eligible two-year program in fields like arts & design, computers, health and industrial technology could have their educational costs completely covered — including tuition, books and other course-related materials. Another bonus: students in a Promise program receive hands-on job search assistance and are connected with local employers eager to hire JCCC graduates.

Take advantage of financial assistance

“Scholarships give students the opportunity to focus on their education and expand their abilities without a financial burden looming over them,” said Ashley Jost, Financial Aid Coordinator. “We highly encourage every student to apply for scholarships. You never know what you could qualify for! Our team is dedicated to helping students navigate financial aid so they can maximize their opportunities and potential down the road.”

JCCC offers several scholarships for non-traditional students, including those who are changing careers, those who are parents, and students who pursue specific degrees. View all scholarships available to qualified Cavaliers using the scholarship search tool.