Meddys restaurant still hopes to open in Prairie Village this summer after delaying original date

Meddys, a Wichita-based Mediterranean restaurant chain, is still coming to Prairie Village’s Corinth Quarter, though (as some readers have noticed) the company missed its anticipated November opening.

Meddys officials say the delay is do in part to pandemic-related supply chain issues. Meddys advisor Mark Logan said they now expect to open the Prairie Village store at 4015 W. 83rd Street this summer.

“Obviously we ran into some delays, and COVID was a large part of that,” Logan said. “Everything we’re looking at seems to have an extended time frame from the one we opened [in Wichita]. For instance, a walk-in cooler I got in 30 days, it’s taking four to six months to get one up there.”

The Prairie Village location will be the first Meddys in the Kansas City area. It’s part of the chain’s expansion plan to bring restaurants to the metro region, Logan said.

Meddys chose Prairie Village to be the first for its Kansas City expansion because Johnson County was one of its target areas, Logan said.

“We just liked the growth it was showing and the demographics, we felt it would make our restaurant successful,” Logan said.

Meddys hopes to begin building in the next three to four weeks in order to open this summer.

Logan said Meddys is considering creating a website or blog to help keep folks informed about the site’s progress.