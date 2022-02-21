Renovated Johnson County Central Resource Library opens Tuesday, including revamped kids area, maker space

The wait is (almost) over for Central Resource Library patrons.

After nearly a year’s worth of construction, Johnson County Library is reopening the renovated branch at 9875 W. 87th Street on Tuesday, Feb. 22.

Head librarian Sean Casserly said the staff at the branch in Overland Park has missed the public and is excited to have them come back.

Casserly said the library’s goal remains the same: Maintain a neutral, community-focused space where patrons can read, relax, learn and access resources like laptops.

Central Resource is also going to begin hosting meet-the-author events again this year, he said.

“The library brings the world to the community,” Casserly said. “I think COVID’s taught us that, and that’s an avenue we want and that people really like.”

The main changes to the renovated library include:

an improved kids area,

revamped staff space

and a drive-thru that can accommodate both returns and holds pick-ups.

The Post, along with other media, received a sneak peek of the renovated space on Friday. Here are some images of the new and improved Central Resource Library: