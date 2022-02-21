5 to Try: What are the best desserts in Johnson County? Tell us your picks 🍮

This week’s “5 to Try” is for those of us with a sweet tooth.

For this edition of our weekly take on the best Johnson County has to offer, we want your recommendations for best desserts in the area.

Now, we’ve covered sweet treats before, from donuts to ice cream, but this time we’re looking for dessert menu items, the kind that you are craving even before you’ve ordered your main course.

Tell us what the dessert is, where you get it and why you like it.

Some restaurants change their menus seasonally, so if you’d rather suggest a restaurant because it has consistently good desserts (instead of a specific item), you can do that, too.

To send us your “5 to Try” suggestions this week and each week, you can:

Email ideas to stories@shawneemissionpost.com,

Send us messages on Facebook, Twitter or on Instagram,

Or comment at the bottom of this post.

Each Friday, we’ll publish our readers’ suggestions for what made it into our “5 to Try.”

