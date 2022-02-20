Prairie Village Police search for 3 suspects after armed men allegedly take driver’s car at gunpoint

Prairie Village Police are searching for three suspects in connection with an armed carjacking that allegedly occurred Saturday morning.

A police statement says the alleged incident took place just before 7 a.m. on Saturday at a Phillips 66 gas station on the corner of 95th Street and Mission Road.

Investigators say the three suspects arrived at the gas station in a silver 2011 Ford Fusion.

The victim, driving a 2020 Lincoln Aviator, was initially approached by one suspect brandishing a silver handgun.

That suspect allegedly pointed the handgun at the victim and demanded the person’s vehicle.

When the victim tried to close his vehicle’s door, a second suspect approached with a semi-automatic rifle and the victim relented, according to police.

The two armed suspects then took the Lincoln and drove off east on 95th Street.

The victim’s vehicle was later recovered in Kansas City, Missouri.

Prairie Village Police say the three suspects — including the two armed men and a third person who was driving the Ford Fusion — remain at large.

Investigators on Saturday released an image of the silver Ford Fusion allegedly involved in the carjacking.

The police statement says the two suspects who approached the victim were both Black men in their early 20s with short hair. Both are described as about 5’9″ and 150 to 160 pounds.

Police say they do not have a description for the Fusion driver.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to the Prairie Village Police Department at 913-642-6868 or to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.