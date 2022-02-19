Your Community: Author Aimee Nezhukumatathil

Johnson County Library is pleased to welcome acclaimed poet and essayist Aimee Nezhukumatathil for two events in February. The first is a meet-the-author event to hear Aimee read from her work, share writing stories, and answer questions about how nature and writing intersect. Then enjoy a workshop where Aimee will lead participants through writing exercises that draw upon nature and our place in it.

Aimee has published four collections of poetry and a chapbook with poet Ross Gay. Her first book of prose, “World of Wonders,” was named the Barnes & Noble Book of 2020. Aimee’s other accomplishments include a poetry fellowship from the National Endowment for the Arts, the Pushcart Prize, a Mississippi Arts Council grant, and being named a Guggenheim Fellow in poetry. In 2021, she became the first-ever poetry editor for SIERRA magazine, the story-telling arm of The Sierra Club. She is professor of English and Creative Writing in the University of Mississippi’s MFA program.

Wednesday, February 23 – Meet the Author: Aimee Nezhukumatathil

Aimee will read from her work, share stories from her writing life and answer questions about where nature and writing intersect. This program will be hosted using the online engagement platform Library OnDemand. Visit the event page on jocolibray.org to learn more.

Saturday, February 26 – Nature Writing with Aimee Nezhukumatathil: A Workshop

Aimee will lead participants through writing exercises that draw upon nature and our place in it. This program will be hosted using the meeting software Zoom. Visit the event page on jocolibray.org for more information.

Don’t miss your opportunity to hear from this award-winning author. This will be a great time for nature lovers and writers alike. Both events require registration, secure your spot today by registering online at jocolibrary.org.

