Your daily planner: Friday, Feb. 18

Hi, readers! It’s Nikki here giving you a rundown on what’s happening in Johnson County this weekend.

Forecast: ☀️ High: 37, Low: 20. We’re looking at sunny skies throughout most of today. Although, it’s supposed to be cold with wind chills fluctuating between -1 and 9.

Diversions:

On Saturday at 3 p.m., the Overland Park Orchestra is holding their fourth concert of the season at Knox Presbyterian Church at 9595 W. 95th St. If interested, you can register for the performance here.

KC Wine Co. is hosting a free 80's Music Bingo event this Saturday from 2 to 5 p.m. at its Olathe winery. To learn more about the event that is for adults ages 21 and older, click here.

A few events are taking place on JCCC's campus this weekend: The classic Rodgers and Hammerstein musical "South Pacific " is being performed at Yardley Hall Saturday with showings at 3 and 8 p.m. You can get your tickets by visiting JCCC's website. At 2 p.m. Sunday, Opus 76 Quartet is playing Mozart's "The Hunt" and Dvořák's "American" at the Polsky Theatre. Here is where you can purchase tickets.

this weekend:

Agenda:

There are no public meetings scheduled today.

