Your daily planner: Friday, Feb. 18

Hi, readers! It’s Nikki here giving you a rundown on what’s happening in Johnson County this weekend.
Forecast: ☀️ High: 37, Low: 20. We’re looking at sunny skies throughout most of today. Although, it’s supposed to be cold with wind chills fluctuating between -1 and 9.
Diversions:
- On Saturday at 3 p.m., the Overland Park Orchestra is holding their fourth concert of the season at Knox Presbyterian Church at 9595 W. 95th St. If interested, you can register for the performance here.
- KC Wine Co. is hosting a free 80’s Music Bingo event this Saturday from 2 to 5 p.m. at its Olathe winery. To learn more about the event that is for adults ages 21 and older, click here.
- A few events are taking place on JCCC’s campus this weekend:
- The classic Rodgers and Hammerstein musical “South Pacific” is being performed at Yardley Hall Saturday with showings at 3 and 8 p.m. You can get your tickets by visiting JCCC’s website.
- At 2 p.m. Sunday, Opus 76 Quartet is playing Mozart’s “The Hunt” and Dvořák’s “American” at the Polsky Theatre. Here is where you can purchase tickets.
Agenda:
There are no public meetings scheduled today.
Noteworthy:
- An Olathe Pizza Shoppe franchise that had been in business more than 45 years closed for good on Valentine’s Day earlier this week. The franchisee had been leasing the building the past two years, and the owner reportedly did not renew the lease. [The Kansas City Star]
- U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids officially opened a new Overland Park District Office location at 9200 Indian Creek Parkway on Thursday. Previously, Davids’ Johnson County was near downtown Overland Park. The two-term Democrat also has a field office in Kansas City, Kansas.
- After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, organizers of Kansas City’s St. Patrick’s Day parade say the event will return this year to Midtown. It’s set to kickoff on March 17 at 11 a.m. at Linwood and Broadway and wind its way through Westport. [Fox 4]
