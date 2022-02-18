Kind Food offers new vegan option for Johnson County diners near Westwood

Kind Food, a vegan restaurant, is now open in the North Wood Shopping Center in Kansas City, Kansas, across the street from Westwood.

Owners Jonelle and Phillip Jones originally opened Kind Food in a 120-square-foot converted shipping container in North Kansas City’s Iron District — an outdoor dining and retail space — in 2019.

While the move came with a lot more space, Jonelle said the vision remains the same: Animal-friendly, mostly organic food that’s as healthy as it can be and local whenever possible.

Jonelle said she and Phillip landed on the NorthWood Shopping Center, 2820 W. 47th Avenue, because it’s an accessible location to a variety of people — and the community seems open to collaborations.

“We’re just getting started, so we’re really excited,” Jonnell said. “We’re really excited to be a part of this community.”

Jonelle said a number of regulars from the Iron District space have already visited the new location near Westwood, and new customers are responding to it positively.

A fan favorite continues to be the mushroom burger, which features coconut bacon and Kind Food’s house-made patty consisting of mushrooms, black beans and brown rice, Jonelle said.

The BBQ Jackpot sandwich, which is made from jack fruit and sweet potato, serves as a subtle nod to Kind Food’s new neighbor KC Joe’s barbecue, Jonelle said — even though it was on the menu before moving to the new location.

Kind Food hopes to collaborate with local organizations on fundraisers or collection drives, Jonelle said.

The restaurant was able to fundraise a little more than $30,000 for various organizations — like Free Thought KC and KC Pig Rescue Network — while at the Iron District location, she said.

This was accomplished through a number of ways like donating a portion of Kind Food sales to an organization or offering customers a discount if they donate directly to an organization, Jonelle said.

“We are really excited to get started on some of those community initiatives soon,” Jonelle said.

Jonelle encourages any organization, especially local organizations, interested in collaborating to reach out to Kind Food.