Your daily planner: Thursday, Feb. 17

Good morning and welcome to a snowy day in Johnson County! It’s Alexis here with a preview of the day ahead.

Forecast: 🌨 High of 35. Low of 6. Snow is expected through the early afternoon and will possibly continue later in the day. Tonight will be bitterly cold with light winds.

Diversions:

Dracula , performed by the Kansas City Ballet, opens Friday, Feb, 18 at the Muriel Kauffman Theatre. The show boasts “sensuous costumes, thrilling sets and special effects, and a gripping original score,” and will run from Feb. 18-27. Get tickets here.

Manchester Orchestra is set to perform tonight at Uptown Theatre in downtown Kansas City, at 7:30 p.m. Foxing and Michigander will also perform. Learn more.

Public Agenda:

meets at 9:30 a.m. in Olathe and will discuss whether to lift the countywide public health order requiring masks in all K-6 schools. The City of Overland Park’s Community Development Block Grant Advisory Committee will meet tonight at 6:30 p.m. at the Myron E. Scafe Building. Take a look at the agenda here.

Noteworthy: