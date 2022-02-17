Your daily planner: Thursday, Feb. 17

Good morning and welcome to a snowy day in Johnson County! It’s Alexis here with a preview of the day ahead.
Forecast: 🌨 High of 35. Low of 6. Snow is expected through the early afternoon and will possibly continue later in the day. Tonight will be bitterly cold with light winds.
Diversions:
- Dracula, performed by the Kansas City Ballet, opens Friday, Feb, 18 at the Muriel Kauffman Theatre. The show boasts “sensuous costumes, thrilling sets and special effects, and a gripping original score,” and will run from Feb. 18-27. Get tickets here.
- Manchester Orchestra is set to perform tonight at Uptown Theatre in downtown Kansas City, at 7:30 p.m. Foxing and Michigander will also perform. Learn more.
Public Agenda:
- The Board of County Commissioners meets at 9:30 a.m. in Olathe and will discuss whether to lift the countywide public health order requiring masks in all K-6 schools.
- The City of Overland Park’s Community Development Block Grant Advisory Committee will meet tonight at 6:30 p.m. at the Myron E. Scafe Building. Take a look at the agenda here.
Noteworthy:
- The Shawnee City Council on Monday unanimously agreed to rezone property at the southwest corner of 43rd Street and Clare Road from agricultural to planned industrial. This paves the way for further development of the 43rd Street Logistics Centre on site.
- Waste Management of Kansas, Inc. will suspend all trash, recycling and yard waste collection today due to inclement weather. Thursday collection will resume Friday and Friday collection will resume this Saturday.
- After an in-depth Environmental Assessment and a public comment period, the Kansas Department of Transportation, the Kansas Turnpike Authority and the City of Overland Park have concluded that the planned U.S. 69 Expansion and Modernization project does not pose any significant environmental impacts to the surrounding area.
