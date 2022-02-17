Man facing rape charges in Maryland arrested as fugitive in Johnson County

A Texas man wanted on three charges of rape in Maryland was arrested in Overland Park earlier this month and remains in custody in Johnson County.

Johnson County Sheriff’s Office booking logs show that Leif Derek Truitt, 41, of Austin, Texas, was arrested by Overland Park Police on a fugitive warrant on Monday, February 7.

Truitt was scheduled to appear in Johnson County District Court on Thursday but could not attend due to being on a 10-day “medical isolation” within the Johnson County Jail.

It was not clear if Truitt’s isolation was a result of testing positive for or being exposed to COVID-19.

A criminal complaint alleges that Truitt is charged with three counts of rape in the second degree in Frederick County, Maryland, northwest of the Washington, D.C. metro area.

The criminal complaint in Johnson County states that Truitt is a fugitive in those cases.

Truitt has been held at the Johnson County jail since his arrest, ten days ago, on a $2,500 bond.

In a press release Wednesday, the Frederick County, Maryland Sheriff’s Office said investigators first received a sexual assault complaint last year from an underage girl.

Sheriff’s detectives determined Truitt posed as a teen and allegedly met with the girl multiple times, performing sexual acts.

“We want to alert our public to this incident in the event there are other victims,” said Lt. Andy Crone, FCSO Criminal Investigations Section commander, in the release. “Our case is still an open investigation and we encourage anyone who feels there were victimized to come forward.”

Truitt’s arrest in Johnson County involved the Department of Homeland Security, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, along with local agencies and those in Texas, according to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.

At his scheduled court appearance on Thursday, the District Attorney’s office requested his bond be increased to $100,000.

Judge Thomas Kelly Ryan approved the increased bond.

Jail staff informed the court that Truitt is also detained on a “no bond hold” issued by the U.S. Marshals Service.

The judge ordered that Truitt appear in person for a fugitive hearing on Friday, May 6 at 10:30 a.m.

Editor Kyle Palmer contributed to this report.