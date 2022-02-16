Your daily planner: Wednesday, Feb. 16 

Good morning! Lucie here with your overview of what Feb. 16 looks like here in Johnson County.
Forecast: 🌧️ High: 60. Low: 21. Mostly cloudy, with a chance of rain starting in the afternoon. Then, a winter storm is expected into Thursday, which could bring up to 8 inches of snow. Here is the latest forecast.
Diversions:
- Catch a showing sometime of comedy “Don’t Dress for Dinner” starring long-time favorite Morgan Fairchild at Overland Park’s New Theatre and Restaurant. Tickets for the 11:50 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. show today can be purchased here. In the meantime, read this Star story about why Fairchild loves coming back to Johnson County year after year.
Public agenda:
- Overland Park’s Finance, Administration and Economic Development Committee meets at 7 p.m. tonight. The committee will discuss an amendment to the development agreement for the Bluhawk commercial development.
- The Mission City Council also meets at 7 p.m. tonight. They will consider extending the city’s mask order for another month.
Noteworthy:
- The Central Resource Library‘s “Little Central” facilities are closed this week in preparation for the library’s grand reopening on Feb. 22. Checked out items that are due during the closure can be renewed or returned to another branch.
- The Fairway City Council voted this week against extending the city’s mask mandate. This comes as governing bodies in nearby cities like Roeland Park and Prairie Village chose to extend theirs. [KSHB]
