Your daily planner: Wednesday, Feb. 16 

Good morning! Lucie here with your overview of what Feb. 16 looks like here in Johnson County.

Forecast: 🌧️ High: 60. Low: 21. Mostly cloudy, with a chance of rain starting in the afternoon. Then, a winter storm is expected into Thursday, which could bring up to 8 inches of snow. Here is the latest forecast.

Diversions:

Catch a showing sometime of comedy “ Don’t Dress for Dinner ” starring long-time favorite Morgan Fairchild at Overland Park’s New Theatre and Restaurant . Tickets for the 11:50 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. show today can be purchased here . In the meantime, read this Star story about why Fairchild loves coming back to Johnson County year after year.

Public agenda:

Overland Park’s Finance, Administration and Economic Development Committee meets at 7 p.m. meets at 7 p.m. tonight . The committee will discuss an amendment to the development agreement for the Bluhawk commercial development.

The Mission City Council also meets at 7 p.m. tonight . They will consider extending the city’s mask order for another month.

Noteworthy: