Phase two of Shawnee’s massive expansion along Monticello Road to begin this month

Shawnee is advancing plans for the second phase of improvements along a stretch of Monticello Road.

Why it matters: The city has been investing in this part of Monticello in recent years as part of a massive expansion project. The roughly $20 million project began in March 2021 with the first phase, which is nearly complete. The first phase involved adding lanes on this narrow section of Monticello, which has seen an increase in traffic as the city grows its residential population westward.

Improvements also included adding turn lanes and sidewalks along Monticello, including at 71st Terrace.

Construction is slated to begin this month.

The Shawnee City Council last month agreed to hire Emery Sapp and Sons Inc. for about $9 million to lead construction of the second phase. The city is also hiring HNTB Corporation for about $435,000 for engineering and inspection services, and Kaw Valley Engineering for about $85,000 for material testing services.

City staff reported that the previously approved budget was about $17.2 million, but the city upped the amount to about $20.4 million in November 2021. The budget increase relates mostly to construction cost increases as well as additional engineering services, utility relocations and price increases for right-of-way.

The details: The budget for the second phase is about $11 million. Johnson County will contribute about $3.6 million to the second phase of improvements. Plans include:

Rebuilding Monticello from 71st Terrace to the 7900 block of Monticello Road

Extending 75th Street from the current (or old) Monticello Road to the new Monticello Road

Grading, pavement and stormwater improvements

Curbs and gutters

Sidewalks and shared-use paths

Bike lanes

Street lighting and signage

Project details are available here.