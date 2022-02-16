When the snow is expected to start in Johnson County and how much we could get this time

Another round of snow is on its way, according to forecasters.

This time, the National Weather Service’s Kansas City field office says there could be more snow than the two to four inches that dropped in the first week in February.

The NWS has issued a winter storm warning for the Kansas City area, in effect from midnight Wednesday to 6 p.m. Thursday.

The warning says some parts of the region could get between four and six inches of snow with an additional tenth of an inch of ice.

Wind gusts could also top 35 mile per hour.

“Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility,” the warning says. “The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.”

A winter storm is expected from late Wed/overnight – much of the day Thursday. Rain/storms transition to sleet/freezing rain and eventually snow from northwest to southeast. Regardless of snow amounts dangerous travel is expected Thursday due to the mix, snow, dropping temps. pic.twitter.com/7s4l1TELtp — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) February 16, 2022

NWS meteorologist Scott Blair warned that there’s always uncertainty around winter weather forecasting and pinpointing snow totals.

“The biggest difference we’re seeing is the axis of the heaviest snowfall looks to be a little further north than the previous snowfall we had,” Blair said. “What that means for portions of the Kansas City area is a little bit more snow with this event than we saw the last event.”

When will it start?

As for when it starts, rain is expected to begin falling Wednesday afternoon. That will transition to sleet and snow overnight, with the heaviest snow expected to fall Thursday morning.

Here’s a rough predicted timeline from the NWS:

It will remain dry until about 3 p.m. Wednesday, and then rain is expected to begin.

Blair said scattered showers can be expected until about midnight — and a rumble of thunder isn’t out of the realm of possibility tonight.

Around midnight, Johnson Countians can expect conditions to change to a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain, he said. This will last until the early morning.

Snowfall is expected to start in earnest around sunrise on Thursday, Blair said, right before the morning commute.

It is expected to continue snowing until about 6 p.m. Thursday.

How to prepare?

Blair said NWS encourages people who are able to stay home to do just that during this round of snow.

“If you don’t have to get out, certainly stay home,” Blair said. “Once we start seeing that more moderate rate of snowfall as we get into the morning hours, that’s going to certainly make travel extremely treacherous.”

Those who still need to get out are encouraged to have some sort of winter kit on hand, and let a loved one know you’re heading out just in case, Blair said.