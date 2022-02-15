Your daily planner: Tuesday, Feb. 15

Good morning, everyone! Juliana here, welcoming you to Tuesday, Feb. 15, in Johnson County.
Forecast: ☀️ High: 64 Low: 52. It’ll be a sunny Tuesday, though wind gusts could get up to 37 miles per hour. But another winter storm is likely on the way.
Diversions:
- Catch the Kansas City Mavericks game versus Allen Americans tonight at the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Missouri. The game starts at 7:05 p.m., and tickets can be purchased online here.
- Join Yamiche Alcindor, a PBS NewsHour White House correspondent, for a Martin Luther King Jr. Lecture at 6:30 p.m. Register online here for the free event.
Agenda:
- The Lenexa City Council meets tonight at 7 p.m. to consider preliminary plans for Townhomes at Watercrest Landing. The planning commission recommended approval Jan. 31.
Noteworthy:
A couple more items of note from the area:
- The board of directors for the art gallery at Shawnee Mission North is asking the community for help to install a glass entry wall. Since the district cannot cover the cost of the wall, the board of directors started a GoFundMe to raise $15,000 for it. Donations can be made online here.
- Shawnee Mission East received a 2020 food recovery challenge award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency region 7 for composting 12.4 tons of food waste during the 2019-2020 school year, Superintendent Michelle Hubbard said during the Feb. 14 board of education meeting. Hubbard called the SM East program “a shining example of sustainability” since all Shawnee Mission schools recycle.
