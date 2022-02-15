Your daily planner: Tuesday, Feb. 15

Good morning, everyone! Juliana here, welcoming you to Tuesday, Feb. 15, in Johnson County.

Forecast: ☀️ High: 64 Low: 52. It’ll be a sunny Tuesday, though wind gusts could get up to 37 miles per hour. But another winter storm is likely on the way.

Diversions:

Catch the Kansas City Mavericks game versus Allen Americans tonight at the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Missouri. The game starts at 7:05 p.m., and tickets can be purchased online here.

Join Yamiche Alcindor, a PBS NewsHour White House correspondent, for a Martin Luther King Jr. Lecture at 6:30 p.m. Register online here for the free event.

Agenda:

The Lenexa City Council meets tonight at 7 p.m. to consider preliminary plans for Townhomes at Watercrest Landing. The planning commission recommended approval Jan. 31.

Noteworthy:

A couple more items of note from the area: