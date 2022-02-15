Shawnee to keep public drinking rule in place downtown for upcoming Moonlight Market season

After its first season of the Moonlight Market last summer, the city of Shawnee is renewing plans to keep the downtown core a public common consumption area for this year.

The Shawnee City Council on Monday unanimously approved re-establishing the Downtown Shawnee Common Consumption Area.

The vote allows the possession and consumption of alcoholic beverages within its boundaries, and only for sidewalk cafes, patios, and similar outdoor areas, as well as civic or special events, including the Moonlight Market, during the 2022 event season.

The area’s east-west boundaries are from King Street to Bluejacket Street, and from West 58th Street to West 59th Street on the north and south.

City staff reported that eight businesses participated in offering alcoholic beverages within the common consumption area last year, when the city first approved the program ahead of the inaugural Moonlight Market season.

The Moonlight Market is the city’s monthly summer program aimed at drawing people to downtown Shawnee. The markets occur the third Thursday of the month between May and October and feature shopping, games, food, drink and live entertainment.

Councilmembers and city staff said they heard positive feedback, especially from local businesses, with the launch of the Moonlight Market last year and the common consumption area to go with it.

“We had the city [farmers’] market that was not doing well at all, and this was a totally alternative idea that you guys came up with, this Moonlight Market, and the feedback could not have been better,” said Councilmember Kurt Knappen. “It’s been fantastic. Everybody’s enjoyed it, so very nice job, and happy to support this.”

Councilmember Eric Jenkins also mentioned that he heard concerns from some residents early on in the 2021 season about the concentration of drinking establishments downtown.

“I don’t think that really came to pass, so I think it worked out pretty much as we anticipated,” Jenkins said.

A recording of the meeting is below and on the city’s website. Discussion begins at 1:20:24.