City of Overland Park sets five-year plan for public safety improvements

The city of Overland Park has set a five-year lineup for public safety capital improvements.

At last week’s Public Safety Committee meeting, councilmembers reviewed the city’s projected costs for public safety improvements budgeted for 2023 through 2027.

The committee approved the five-year projections for recommendation to the city council’s Committee of the Whole, which handles budgets and capital improvements.

The five-year plan includes capital improvements — which typically encompass new facilities or fixes to existing ones — along with some maintenance repairs and recurring costs for the city’s Fire and Police departments.

Here are some of the highest cost items that were recommended for the five-year plan.

Reconstruction of Fire Station #41 Details : This project includes demolition and reconstruction of Overland Park’s Fire Station #41 on 75 th Street. It’s been underway since 2017. Following a program study in 2021, the project’s cost increased from roughly $7 million to $13 million. City staff said this was due to rising construction costs, site utility costs, concept design refinement and temporary facility use for the station during construction. Project timeline : 2017-2024 Price tag : $13 million



Police equipment storage facility Details : The Sanders Justice Center will have a new vehicle storage facility for police equipment. The project involves construction of a vehicle outbuilding facility that will be used as a weight room during reconstruction of the public safety locker rooms at the Scafe and Sanders centers . Construction was moved from 2021 to 2022. Project timeline : 2020-2022 Price tag : $4.77 million



Video camera replacement Details : The police department’s mobile digital video cameras will be replaced and upgraded, along with system components in software used in police vehicles and for booking and interview room use. This replacement comes as part of a five-year replacement cycle. The equipment up for replacement was purchased in 2022. Project timeline : 2027 Price tag : $2.75 million



Fire truck replacement Details: Overland Park’s Quint 41 fire truck will be replaced after several years of service and maintenance. It will move from frontline to reserve use. Project timeline : 2022- 2027 Price tag : $1.15 million



Police taser replacement Details : The police department’s 220 tasers will be replaced. These tasers have a lifespan and a replacement cycle of five years. Project timeline : 2023 Price tag : $900,000

