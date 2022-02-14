  Leah Wankum  - Daily Planner

Your daily planner: Monday, Feb. 14

Despite the chill, these dogs (and their owners) got in their steps this weekend at Leawoof Dog Park in Leawood. Photo credit Leah Wankum.

Happy Valentine’s Day!! Leah here with your morning update to start off your week in Johnson County.

Forecast: ☀️ Sunny, with a high near 49. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon.

Diversions

Agenda

  • The Shawnee Mission School District’s board of education meets tonight at 6 p.m. and is discussing its second semester COVID-19 mitigation plan. Watch the meeting online here.
  • The Shawnee City Council meets tonight at 6 p.m. with plans to consider several items of note, including construction of a screening wall along 75th by the Southern Star Pipeline Company site; hiring a company to improve Goddard Street; and renewing plans for a common consumption area downtown.

Noteworthy

  • The Gardner Edgerton school district is dropping its mask mandate in all schools, starting Monday. [The Kansas City Star]
  • Kansas officials hope to keep the former Sunflower Army Ammunition Plant in the running for a new mega-factory that would produce batteries for electric vehicles [The Kansas City Star]
  • The Unified Government of Wyandotte County’s Board of Commissioners approved a “Safe and Welcoming” measure that gives IDs to immigrants and people who are homeless. [KCUR]
  • Harley’s Hideaway Bar & Grill in Shawnee is hosting a dinner theatre on Monday, Feb. 21. The family-friendly comedy will showcase a murder mystery. Details and ticketing information here.