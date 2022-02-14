Your daily planner: Monday, Feb. 14

Happy Valentine’s Day!! Leah here with your morning update to start off your week in Johnson County.
Forecast: ☀️ Sunny, with a high near 49. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon.
Diversions
- It’s Valentine’s Day! Check out our list of deals and specials happening to commemorate the holiday.
Agenda
- The Shawnee Mission School District’s board of education meets tonight at 6 p.m. and is discussing its second semester COVID-19 mitigation plan. Watch the meeting online here.
- The Shawnee City Council meets tonight at 6 p.m. with plans to consider several items of note, including construction of a screening wall along 75th by the Southern Star Pipeline Company site; hiring a company to improve Goddard Street; and renewing plans for a common consumption area downtown.
Noteworthy
- The Gardner Edgerton school district is dropping its mask mandate in all schools, starting Monday. [The Kansas City Star]
- Kansas officials hope to keep the former Sunflower Army Ammunition Plant in the running for a new mega-factory that would produce batteries for electric vehicles [The Kansas City Star]
- The Unified Government of Wyandotte County’s Board of Commissioners approved a “Safe and Welcoming” measure that gives IDs to immigrants and people who are homeless. [KCUR]
- Harley’s Hideaway Bar & Grill in Shawnee is hosting a dinner theatre on Monday, Feb. 21. The family-friendly comedy will showcase a murder mystery. Details and ticketing information here.
