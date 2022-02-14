Your daily planner: Monday, Feb. 14

Happy Valentine’s Day!! Leah here with your morning update to start off your week in Johnson County.

Forecast: ☀️ Sunny, with a high near 49. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon.

Diversions

It’s Valentine’s Day! Check out our list of deals and specials happening to commemorate the holiday.

Agenda

The Shawnee Mission School District’s board of education meets tonight at 6 p.m. and is discussing its second semester COVID-19 mitigation plan. Watch the meeting online here.

meets tonight at 6 p.m. and is discussing its second semester COVID-19 mitigation plan. Watch the meeting online here. The Shawnee City Council meets tonight at 6 p.m. with plans to consider several items of note, including construction of a screening wall along 75th by the Southern Star Pipeline Company site; hiring a company to improve Goddard Street; and renewing plans for a common consumption area downtown.

Noteworthy