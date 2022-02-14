Updates from Johnson County Community College: Campus visit events for every type of student

Our campus visit events are designed to help future students learn more about life as a Cavalier. If you’re an adult looking to return to school, a high schooler exploring next-step options or a homeschooled student ready for college, our visit events provide an informed overview of what JCCC has to offer.

Junior/Senior Day – Feb. 21, 8:30-11:30 a.m. or 1-4 p.m.

High school juniors and seniors are invited to take an in-depth tour of campus while learning about everything from financial aid to helpful student resources. For added convenience, this day is broken down into two sessions to choose from. After attending, all that’s left to do is apply!

Multicultural Student Night – March 3, 5-6:30 p.m.

Discover everything from the admissions process to an overview of program and transfer pathways, all in one night. This session also introduces future students to support services from peer groups like the Black Student Union (BSU) and Latinos United Now and Always (LUNA).

Homeschool Day – March 8, 9-11 a.m.

Between clubs and organizations, campus events and a bustling Student Lounge, there are many ways to make lasting connections on campus. At this session, students will learn all about making the successful transition from a homeschool setting to JCCC.

Non-traditional Student Night – Date TBD

Whether it’s a career change or a new life chapter, JCCC makes it possible to balance work, life and family. This information session is designed for the non-traditional student interested in restarting their education goals or shifting their career focus.

Noche de Colegio – March 29, 5-7 p.m.

This event will provide Latino* students and their families the opportunity to explore JCCC and the resources designed to support and engage them in their educational journey. Participants will learn about topics such as the admissions process, financial aid and on-campus resources.

Program-specific events

Academic campus visit events are tailored to students who are interested in a specific JCCC program or area of study and give them a helpful sneak peek into that industry. In these sessions, students will hear from knowledgeable faculty and tour our state-of-the-art facilities, including the Fine Arts and Design Studios (FADS) and the Hugh L. Libby Career and Technical Education Center (CTEC).

Take a virtual tour

Want to get to know JCCC from the comfort of home? Explore our main campus inside and out on the 18-stop virtual tour. Get a look in classrooms, labs, student resource centers and more while exploring each stop of the interactive tour. Come see what our campus has to offer!