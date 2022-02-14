California man identified as person killed in Johnson County plane crash, as feds investigate

Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board said Monday that it may be a year before the cause behind Sunday’s fatal plane crash at Johnson County Executive Airport is known.

The crash occurred Sunday morning soon after a single-engine airplane took off from the airport near 151st Street and Pflumm Road in Olathe.

According to Kansas Highway Patrol documents, the pilot and lone occupant of the plane was a licensed private pilot, identified as Robert Douglas Ming, 51, of Laguana Niguel, California.

An online bio and LinkedIn profile show that Ming was the founding partner of the Quadrant Law Group and a former city councilmember and mayor of Laguna Niguel, a city on the Pacific Coast south of Los Angeles.

KSHB reported the current mayor of Laguna Niguel, Elaine Genneway, who called Ming an “incredible man” and said the community was “heartbroken” at his death.

The investigation

NTSB investigator John Brannen said at a news conference Monday that the pilot had brought the plane to the airport for “routine maintenance” and an annual inspection with plans to fly to Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Air traffic control recordings reveal Ming was taking off from the Johnson County airport at 10:20 a.m. Sunday morning.

However, shortly after becoming airborne, he radioed back to the control tower about needing to land again before crashing right off the north end of the runway, near 151st Street.

Brannen said Ming did not say why he needed to land again, nor is there any current indication as to what caused the crash.

Early investigation shows the plane entered into a steep dive, crashed first on the front-left portion of the plane before it burst into flames, he said.

“The investigation right now is in its very, very early stages,” Brannan said. “We’re doing on scene documentation here at the airport. We have a salvage and recovery crew that is in place right now to remove the airplane.”

The debris from the 2012 Piper Malibu Meridian is set to be moved to an off-site facility where investigators will comb through the wreckage.

“The early part of the investigation always focuses on the wreckage,” Brannan said. “We’ll be going through the control system of the airplane to see if we can determine if there were any mechanical difficulties in that.”

Johnson County Airport Commission deputy director Larry Peet said he believed the airport would be back open to normal operations by Monday afternoon.

Additionally, the portion of 151st Street that was closed after the crash will reopen as well.