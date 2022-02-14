Indigo Rose Salon moves from downtown Mission to historic home in Merriam

Indigo Rose Salon has moved down the street, from one Johnson Drive address to another.

Formerly located at 5420 Johnson Drive in downtown Mission next to Sully’s, the salon is now at 9424 Johnson Drive — just outside of downtown Merriam — in a house just across the street from the historic Campbell Home.

Indigo Rose’s new space is itself historic: a home also built by the Campbells in 1893, according to salon owner Kellie Overocker.

Overocker said it’s been her dream to own a house to work out of and this one was the perfect match.

“To find something like this close to my old location and in my price range, it made all the sense in the world,” Overocker said. “I’m loving it, it’s really feeling like home.”

Overocker said owning the salon better serves Indigo Rose’s long-term needs, and she describes the move as ultimately an investment in herself.

Customers can expect business to continue as usual, Overocker said. Although there’s no change in services offered with the new space, Overocker said she is planning to rent out boutique office space in four bedrooms upstairs, while the salon takes up the ground floor area.

Overocker said since the pandemic began, she’s heard from clients who are struggling with working from home either alongside significant others or children. The boutique offices offer a non-corporate environment for folks to work in that’s also not their house, she said.

“Ideally, I’d love to see some other local small businesses or creative minds just up there, I just feel like that would suit us really well,” Overocker said.

When available, more information about the boutique office spaces can be found online here.