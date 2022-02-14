Capitol Update: Rep. Brandon Woodard praises proposed budget for investments in higher ed, workforce training

Each week during the 2022 Kansas legislative session, we will provide Shawnee Mission area legislators the opportunity to share their thoughts about what’s happening in the state capitol.

Below is this week’s submission from Democratic Rep. Brandon Woodard of Kansas House District 30, which covers parts of Lenexa and Olathe.

When lawmakers returned to Topeka in January, Governor Laura Kelly outlined her budget proposal to the Kansas Legislature. At the State of the State Address, the governor outlined her key priorities for the 2022 session and the targeted investments in her budget for the upcoming year.

Let me quickly say that this governor understands budgets and has proposed a plan that has received bipartisan praise for its focus on setting Kansas on a course of prosperity. It pays off debt, makes significant investments in the future of Kansas and sets the stage for economic growth. She knows how to get stuff done.

Most importantly, this budget contains the tools necessary to reverse the trend of educated young people leaving Kansas, including the greatest investment in higher education in the history of our state.

That matters because our current educational system – including community colleges, career and technical schools and our universities – will only graduate 42,000 students this year. While that seems like a lot of educated young people, there are nearly 90,000 jobs open in Kansas right now, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.

When approved, the budget will include $45.7 million to restore funding to pre-pandemic levels and freeze tuition for the fourth year in a row at many of our universities. The proposal also injects $15 million to transform our career and technical education programs, expanding our healthcare, STEM, and infrastructure training to build the Kansas of tomorrow. And, the budget modernizes Kansas’ investment in need-based aid to our most vulnerable students who otherwise would not have the resources to prepare for the needs of our growing economy.

Finally, the proposed investments include a transformative $195 million plan for creating new jobs and partnering with our state universities to create businesses, bring thousands of high-paying jobs to Kansas, and make our state the most innovative economic development hub in the country. Simply put, this budget will transform the workforce in Kansas and makes the lives of its people better.

Because of policy coming out of our statehouse and disinvestment in higher education over the past decade, Kansas’ number one export continues to be educated, young people. This budget creates the framework to keep Kansas graduates in Kansas, increase the number of young people seeking certificates and degrees beyond high school and put our state on the map for creating solutions to the nationwide worker shortage.

I ran for office to undo the damage done to higher education by the previous administration. After living through nine consecutive cuts to higher education funding as a student, student body vice president at KU, university employee and now a fundraiser for a university, I can confidently say that this budget has the potential to put Kansas back on the track of being an innovative, wise investment for corporations looking to relocate.

It also proves that when you care about an issue, you should do something about it, even if that means putting your name on the ballot like I did.

Please reach out anytime about issues you are interested in. I can be reached by email at Brandon.Woodard@house.ks.gov or on Twitter or Facebook.