5 to Try: What are the best cocktails in Johnson County? Tell us your picks 🍸

Let’s belly up to the bar for this week’s “5 to Try.”

We want your picks for best cocktails in Johnson County.

Do you prefer a traditional dry martini (shaken, not stirred)? Or are you into one of the more eclectic creations in Johnson County’s growing artisanal cocktail scene?

Whether your go-to liquor is gin, bourbon or something else, we want to hear from you.

Tell us your favorite place to get a cocktail in Johnson County and the specific drink you like to order.

To send us your “5 to Try” suggestions this week and each week, you can:

Email ideas to stories@shawneemissionpost.com,

Send us messages on Facebook, Twitter or on Instagram,

Or comment at the bottom of this post.

Each Friday, we’ll publish our readers’ suggestions for what made it into our “5 to Try.”

In the meantime, check out some of our most recent “5 to Try” selections, including our readers picks best vegetarian options and best seafood dishes in Johnson County.